Known for Shaping Modern Food Culture, Los Angeles Welcomes a New Changemaking Snack Crafted Right in Its Own Backyard

This September, AYO Almondmilk Yogurt invites shoppers to peel back the lid on the latest trendsetter in farm-to-table flavor made by fourth-generation farmers just minutes outside LA

DELANO, Calif. – (October, 2020): Los Angeles is where trends begin. From the vegan and plant-based movement to the organic and sustainable farm-to-table approach, LA is at the forefront of shaping modern cuisine. This September, AYO Almondmilk Yogurt joins the list of changemakers helping to shape Southern California food culture for the better. Sustainably farmed, crafted, and cultured just minutes from LA, the naturally-flavored, delightfully dairy-free snack is set to hit the shelves of Ralph’s, Bristol Farms, Lassens, and independent supermarkets throughout Los Angeles and Southern California.

“From farm to spoon, from us to youTM,” AYO Almondmilk Yogurt starts with sun-grown, certified organic almonds nurtured in the Billings family orchard right outside LA in California’s San Joaquin Valley. Continuing a 100-year farming legacy, Matt Billings and his team prioritize sustainability, traceability, and vertical integration as they meticulously manage every step of the cultivation process. The result? A clean, probiotic-rich, tastemaking yogurt with a naturally-infused flavor worthy of the trendsetting city from which it hails.

Each perfectly portioned 5.3-ounce cup of AYO Almondmilk Yogurt brims with the distinctive, lightly-toasted taste of at least 20 certified organic almonds. An all-natural infusion of exotic vanilla, plump blueberries, sun-ripened strawberries, or juicy peach tantalize every tastebud with a rich, creamy texture featuring only 9g of added sugar – less than most yogurt varieties. Simply stir to experience a decadent texture similar to French yogurt, delivering a perfectly smooth, creamy treat with every spoonful.

Feel the good energy from 4g of protein and vegan live active cultures in a wholesome, nut-based option free of lactose. Taste-tested and approved by kids and adults alike, let AYO Almondmilk Yogurt spark creativity in mouthwatering recipes inspired by the health-conscious coastal food scene. Layer with non-dairy whipped topping and freshly-sliced organic fruit in a scrumptious parfait. Pipe onto a cookie sheet and freeze to make melt-in-your-mouth yogurt drops. Combine with Chia seeds and let sit in the fridge overnight for a protein-rich morning meal.

This fall, LA-area shoppers are invited to peel back the lid of a delightfully simple “farm-to-spoon” yogurt crafted right in the heart of Southern California. Each creamy, fiber-rich serving features just 150-160 calories and overflows with orchard-grown almond flavor characteristic of the trademark careful attention to quality and environmental impact for which the region is known. Find AYO Almondmilk Yogurt online and at select US stores, including Southern California Ralph’s, Bristol Farms, Lassens, and independent supermarkets (available September 2020). Visit ayoyogurt.com to learn more.

# # #

About AYO Almondmilk Yogurt: