Someone Somewhere Launches a Dia de Muertos Unisex Collection

Someone Somewhere is the hand-made apparel, bags and accessories company that looks good and does good too. With a team made up of 180 artisans (98% of whom are women) who have homes in some of the poorest states of Mexico including Puebla, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, and Chiapas, Someone Somewhere was created to diminish poverty and rebuild communities, all while celebrating the rich culture through the philosophy of Buen Vivir or Good Living, meaning to live in harmony with the community, family, nature and the cosmos. “It’s our hope to communicate this ethos– community-centric, ecologically-balanced and culturally-sensitive  across everything we created” says co-founders Antonio Nuno and Fatima Alvarez. Someone Somewhere is completely changing the fashion industry responding to social challenges and professionalizing the work of artisans around the world, and seeks to connect you with the thousands of artisans who live in vulnerable conditions to boost their development and contribute to their well-being.

To celebrate El Dia de Muertos, Someone Somewhere developed a unisex collection to celebrate the traditions of their Mexican heritage, which launched on October 23rd. The Dia de Muertos collection features a handmade decorative face mask and a long-sleeve pullover. If you’re in the mood to shop without buyer’s remorse, shop with Someone Somewhere, and celebrate the craftsmanship of Mexican skilled artisans! To purchase your Someone Somewhere goods, head to their website, here!

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

