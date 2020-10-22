NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

The Best Cologne to Spray On Your Boyfriend Right Now

They say that women and men are subconsciously attracted to each other’s pheromones, the hormone odors we emit, that are unique to each person. That’s not to say it’s the only thing that lights our fire, but let’s just say it helps. While so many of us are now in full #WFH mode, that can mean we’re at home with our significant others all day, every day. What better way to spice up your #WFH life (and maybe another area of your life) than by spraying some new scents on your BF? I’ve found the scent you absolutely *must* try-check it out below!

  • Kenneth Cole MANKIND UNLIMITED

“With it’s expansive notes, MANKIND UNLIMITED is a scent for today that creates a sense of positivity and empowerment. The fragrance leads itself to a mindset for reimagining everything, embracing change and exploring the possibilities ahead.” -Kenneth Cole

With notes of citrus from Italy, aromatic heart from Juniper flowers from France blended with wood and amber from Morocco and Northern Europe, you can’t really go wrong! Surprise your BF with this tasteful, aromatic yet masculine scent that was “created with ingredients from all across the world in order to transport the wearer to beautiful places and exotic destinations” says perfumer Guillaume Flavigny. Grab this sensual cologne for men at your closest Ulta or Macy’s, or buy it directly from Kenneth Cole’s website, and thank me later!

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

