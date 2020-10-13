Say Goodbye to Dull Skin, SkinSpirit’s AquaGold Treatment will Give You Luminous Skin that Lasts!

The pandemic world has made us all reevaluate our routines and the day-to-day of our lives; some of us are changing up our careers, others are finding new hobbies, for me and I’m sure many of you reading this article, the pandemic has made me completely re-evaluate my skin care and make-up routine. Maybe those women across the pond have had it right for ages: it’s not about what we apply to our faces to make our skin look bright and fresh, it’s what treatments we do so we have long-lasting, luminous skin that barely needs makeup! I’m done with foundations and mascaras that last day to night, I need my skin to look refreshed and healthy, and the products and procedures I do to reflect that. And if dressing like a French girl is a thing, then so is having a skin-care routine like a French girl! If you’ve ever wanted to have glorious, glamorous skin that would make a Frenchy très jealous, what better time than now to get it?!

Recently I headed to SkinSpirit in Long Beach to test out their incredible AquaGold Microneedling with PRP treatment. Think instant skin glow in…hours! I’m talking sloughing off all that pandemic-stressed skin in a 15 minute procedure, and waking up to stunning dewy, glowy skin the next day! The SkinSpirit difference lies in the science and training behind all the treatments, paired with the quality of care and customized treatment plan for each client.

When I went in for my procedure, I explained that I wanted dewy, glowy skin without a chemical peel, and as I still had daily Zoom conference calls with brands and co-workers, I was wary about doing anything that would be super-noticeable like a Retin-A treatment. The way that the AquaGold Microneedling with PRP procedure is so effective is that unlike the ‘Vampire Facial’ popularized by celebs like Madonna that’s been debunked for it’s lack of effectiveness, the AquaGold Microneedling with PRP procedure uses a stamper device with 24 karat gold needles to create microchannels in the skin and allow the esthetician to deliver your own platelet rich plasma (PRP) into your skin where it’s absorbed. The treatment stimulates your own collagen production, which means you’ll keep seeing results and have healthier skin in the long run too! SkinSpirit recommends a series of AquaGold treatments every 4-6 weeks for the best results, with the longest-lasting results occurring from an annual routine of AquaGold treatments. But hey-since it takes only about 15 minutes-you could literally do it on your lunch break!

As I said earlier, the SkinSpirit difference is that the practitioners create a custom skin treatment plan for every client, and at SkinSpirit there’s tons of great options to choose from. The AquaGold Microneedling with PRP works wonders for all skin types, creating healthier skin overall. Because you’re using your own platelet rich plasma, (which is an active biologic that your body and skin is already familiar with), PRP is a safe and natural collagen stimulator. It improves skin tone and texture, smooths fine lines and over time keeps improving your skin’s health with each treatment. Also, as a major bonus, you can build on the results you’ll get from AquaGold, which means it’s also great to pair with other treatments to enhance your overall results!

Since we’re just a few more heat waves away from fall in SoCal, it’s a great time to add in some corrective treatments to help clear up the aging effects of the sun on your skin. Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner Jen Kang administered my treatment and explained “This time of year, I love photofacials (IPL), laser treatments like ResurFx and chemical peels. These types of treatments will have you glowing with a more even skin tone and great skin texture. I always recommend medical grade facials every month to keep your skin in the best shape. We offer the Diamond Glow facial which exfoliates, removes superficial impurities, and infuses a customized serum back into your skin in just 30 minutes – perfect for your monthly maintenance!”

If you're looking for something a little more long-lasting, SkinSpirit also offers an array of anti-aging procedures such as Botox to soften wrinkles, dermal filler to address volume loss/deficit and a curated collection of medical grade skincare procedures. You really can't go wrong with SkinSpirit's dedicated, knowledgeable staff or their incredible treatments that combat dull, aging skin.