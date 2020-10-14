How To Clean Your Makeup Brushes

Makeup is probably an essential part of your daily routine. Although there is a growing trend to embrace a lack of makeup, it is unlikely that women will choose to stop wearing makeup altogether. After all, research shows it increases attractiveness and confidence.

It's safe to say that you're going to continue to paint your face daily. But, have you ever paused to consider your makeup brushes? Research shows us that removing makeup before you go to bed is beneficial. However, to ensure you optimize your health you need to choose the right makeup brushes. They will also make it easier to apply your makeup the way you want it.

You also need to make sure your brushes are cleaned daily, this prevents bacteria build up in your brushes. If you don’t clean them the bacteria can transfer to your face, potentially giving you infections and outbreaks of spots.

When Should You Clean Your Makeup Brushes

The minimum should be once a week although it won’t do any harm to wash your brushes more often than this. In short, your makeup brushes are applied to your face, the cleaner they are, the better.

You’ll find an abundance of makeup brush cleaners on the market. But, you don’t need to spend a fortune on these products.

In fact, you can use a little of your favorite face wash if you wish. After all, if it’s good enough to clean your face gently it should be good enough to take care of your makeup brushes.

The alternative is to use dish soap, ideally the gentlest ones that you would use on dishes or silverware. Again, if it does an effective job of cleaning those items it should be good at cleaning your makeup brushes.

However, to be certain it’s advisable to wash just one and verify that your chosen cleaning product hasn’t damaged your brush.

How To Properly Wash Your Makeup Brushes

You can restore any makeup brush to new by following these easy steps:

Lightly wet your brush with warm water, not hot.

Put a small amount of your chosen cleaner in your hand

Massage the cleaner into the brush bristles. Do this gently

Rinse under warm water to remove all debris and the cleanser

Wrap a clean towel around the bristles and squeeze gently

Leave the brush to dry by placing the handle on your countertop and the bristles hanging off. This ensures it dries in the right shape

It’s essential that you don’t leave your bristles to dry on a towel, this can encourage mold to form.

There are tools available that can help with cleaning your makeup brushes, some even do it without water. But, you don’t need to spend money on these if you follow the above procedure carefully.

You should also ensure that the join between the handle and bristles is not allowed to get wet. If it does the glue holding the bristles in can fail, ruining your brush.

Don’t forget, regularly cleaning your makeup brushes will extend their lives. However, once they start to lose bristles or fail to maintain their shape, you need to replace them.