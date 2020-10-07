Whether You Love it or Hate It, We’re All Talking About it: The Fashion of Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris launched this month on Netflix and let’s just say the Lily Collins 10-episode Rom-Com has people…excited? Whether you think Emily in Paris is a cheeky rom-com that’s a pretty realistic fashion account of how over-the-top Americans can dress while abroad, or you’re enraged that Darren Star (who created Sex and the City) and Patricia Field (who was the costume designer for Sex and the City and The Devil Wears Prada) could make such an incredible fashion blunder (or if you’re somewhere in the middle like me-confused yet overall enjoyed it) then this article is for you. Whether you’re more of an Emily, a Camille, a Sylvie or a Mindy, I’ve rounded up the best…and the rest of the tres chic outfits and the tres tres catastrophe looks-check it out below!

The Best:

Camille is the friendly, beautiful and ohhhh so stylish French bestie, and her looks are always fresh and young, but also sleek-especially in this See by Chloe dress and Zara puff sleeve top-love!

Emily may make fashion faux-pas a lifestyle, but this Christian Siriano dress is not one of them! Sophisticated and elegant, it seems Emily does know how to dress in Paris (at least for the Opera!) All we need now is a ticket to the Paris Opera House and a box seat with Pierre Cadault!

Honestly, I’m ok with Sylvie, Antoine and Emily’s looks here, but Sylive and Antonie really take the cake! Sylvie consistently does a high slit that is super sexy, but pairs it with super elegant chic looks that make me want to throw out my whole closet. And Antonie?! What a fun take on a classic suit! #LAFMApproved

I’m not sure if there’s another scene in the show that perfectly compares Sylvie’s and Emily’s fashion sense. While Emily is bold and colorful in the worst way possible, Sylvie is sophisticated and a true fashion icon-especially in this Rick Owens gray wrap coat!

The Worst:

If any fashion scene is absolutely cringe-worthy, it’s the Pilot episode when Emily arrives at her Paris office to meet her co-workers and wear this horrible catastrophe of an outfit in an Alice & Olivia Eiffel Tower top paired with a…snakeskin skirt??? I’m at a loss for words

I love Sylvie’s looks in almost every scene, but this long houndstooth coat with a bright pink silk top? It looks like she took a cue from Emily’s wardrobe and is trying to mix bright colors and prints, and it’s a bit garish! And don’t even get me started on Emily’s outfit.

I know that many people think this outfit is passable because the green jacket Emily is wearing in this scene is Chanel, but when you pair it with a bucket hat, a scarf and a lime green bucket bag?!?! I’m sorry but no Chanel jacket could fix this fashion disaster!