You Know You Need It: The Best Beauty Buys from Bluemercury

As a certified Beaty Junkie, I’m constantly on the lookout for the next thing in skincare, makeup or hair. One of my all time favorite places to #ShopTilIDrop is Bluemercury, created in 1999 by Marla Beck. The Harvard Business School alum created Bluemercury as an alternative to your dime-a-dozen beauty counters by curating a selection of high-end products and offering a dedicated & educated staff that can help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Whether you’re looking for a great Lune+Aster Skin Tint or need some new La Mer moisturizer, Bluemercury has you and you skin covered!

I’ve rounded up my absolute favorite must-have products for your beauty cabinet from Bluemercury-check out my top 10 beauty buys below!

The M-61 PowerGlow Peel: $66

Do you want that fresh-faced just-came-from-the-spa skin without paying spa prices, then you have to try M-61. The PowerGlow peel is the 1-minute, 1-step exfoliation with an easy to use pre-soaked towelette helps reduce pore size and fine lines, while also infusing your skin with glycolic and salicylic acid to help improve skin tone and clarity (goodbye dullness!), and Vitamin K, and Chamoille! For only $66 you can’t beat this quick PowerGlow Peel that only takes 1 minute! Grab yours here!

La Mer Moisturizing Soft Cream: $95

There’s a reason French Beauty Company La Mer is one of the most expensive moisturizers in the game, their patented ‘Miracle Broth’ formula that’s infused in all of their creams is recommended for cancer patients going through radiation or chemo to fight dryness, their creams are literally life-changing! And for only $95 for some life-changing skin? Sounds like a major bargain. Grab your’s here today!

The Lune+Aster RealGlow Skin Tint: $52

I’ve talked about the Lune+Aster Skin Tint before, but it’s the kind of product worth mentioning over and over again. The Skin Tint goes on smooth but gives you that amazing coverage, and did I mention all the Lune+Aster products are vegan and contain good-for-you ingredients?! Try it out for yourself here!

Bobbi Brown Long Wear Gel Eyeliner: $28

Bobbi may be known for her legendary lipsticks that launched her eponymous global beauty brand, but my favorite product of hers that’s sold at Bluemercury? Her Gel Eyeliner. Ever wondered how to perfect the cat eye? Gel Eyeliner and an eyeliner brush offer way more precision than your basic eyeliner pencil and the latest Bobbi Brown Long Wear Gel Eyeliner is waterproof and lasts 12 hours! Grab yours here!

GLAMGLOW YouthMud Glow Stimulating Treatment: $60

GLAMGLOW was founded in 2010 and once it was launched, it rocked the face mask world. A favorite of celebs and beauty gals all over, GLAMGLOW is so popular because it really works! Say goodbye to blackheads and hello to beautiful skin! Get your GLAMGLOW on, today-here!

Molton Brown Delicious Rhubarb & Rose Bath & Shower Gel: $32

Molton Brown is one of my favorite handsoap, bath & shower and shampoo/conditioner brands because of their delectable scents and their chic packaging! It’s a great gift for a man or woman in your life, and with Bluemercury’s impressive Molton Brown scent collection, there are tons of options to choose from, though my fave is the rhubarb and rose! Try it out here, today!

St. Tropez Self-Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse: $34 & Bronzing Mitt: $7.50

While most of us can only dream of being in St. Tropez, especially now in this global crisis, St. Tropez Bronzing Mousse can make it look like we’ve been there all summer long! I’ve been using this product for yearssss and let me tell you-if you want that summer glow without the skin damage, St. Tropez Bronzing Mousse is the way to go! Grab your Mousse + Mitt today!

Bumble & Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat Primer: $13

Ever wonder how people walk around with shiny, beautiful hair in between their salon appointments? This was a question I agonized over during my awkward high-school years, and it turns out it’s not all genetics. All you need to get your hair shine on is a simple little hair oil heat protector for $13! You can either spray it directly on your hair or into your hand then run your fingers through, and voila! After a quick blow dry you’ll see results instantly! Say adios to frizz and hello to shine, get yours here today!

Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Home Candle: $69

If the first name in skincare is Estee, then the first name in candle fragrances is Jo. Jo Malone candle scents tranform atmospheres, and the English Pear and Freesia? Talk about the essence of autumn! Don’t let another day go by without revamping your home with this must-have Jo Malone Candle, buy it here!

Bluemercury Conscious Beauty Collector’s Set: $99

I can’t get over how good this Beauty Collector Set is. And for only $99?! I’m in beauty heaven. This awesome set is available here and includes: M-61 PowerGlow Peel (3 Treatments), WelleCo The Super Booster Aquatic Collagen Skin + Hair + Nails, African Botanics Botanical Hand Cream, Hermetica Discovery Kit, Maya Chia The Super Couple Ultra Luxe Face Oil Serum, Lilah B. Lovingly Lip Tinted Lip Oil in b. elegant, Odacité Ba+S Eye Contour Serum Concentrate, Rahua Hydration Detangler, and the Costa Brazil Body Cream!