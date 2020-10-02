H&M x The Vampire’s Wife May Be the Best Collab We’ve Ever Seen

Do you ever find yourself daydreaming about living abroad-especially with the current state of things? Before you trade in your passport to become an expat, check out the latest H&M collab with The Vampire’s Wife-it’s like you’re already living in Paris along the Seine!! #GivingMeAllTheFeels A favorite of Kate Middleton, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, Chloe Sevingy and chic girls everywhere, The Vampire’s Wife is not edgy as its name suggests, think romantic silhouettes in fun patterns with feminine detailing. The latest collection in collaboration with H&M is set to launch October 22nd in select stores and online and I’m telling you-shop early and often, these dreamy velvet mini dresses and glam cocktail dresses are sure to sell out fast!

Photos courtesy of H&M