Not Even 2020 Can Break These Tights

Shapewear is the new leggings, they’re comfortable enough to wear all day but keep your shape nice and firm and accentuate your curves just right. Imagine if women from hundreds of years ago could throw away their rib-crushing corsets for something that makes you look just as good, but is wayyyyy more comfy?! Shapermint Shapewear is for every type of woman, no matter her sizer or her shapewear preference, at Shapermint there’s something for everyone, for all different types of occasions.

“Our products are thoughtfully selected for your already-perfect body to provide on-demand-confidence…all on your terms…And if the idea of body-positive shapewear makes you want to roll your eyes…ask yourself this: how different is comfortable, confidence-inspiring shapewear from a great pair of shoes? Think of Shapermint as the ultimate judgement-free zone. A community rooted in inclusivity.”

Because it’s almost tights season, and my favorite season of all-FALL! (see what I did there?!) Shapermint’s Empetua Tear-Proof Shaping Tights are the first-ever UNBREAKABLE tights. That’s right-unbreakable tights that range in size from S-3XL for 30% off, so they’re only $19.99! Shapermint is also offering a rip-free guarantee, so you can officially ditch your emergency hosiery first-aid kit with tights that last 5x longer than their competitor!

To shop the rest of the Shapermint Shapewear collection and see the Shapermint difference, head to their website-here!

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

