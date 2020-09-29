The Dreamiest Designs from Christian Dior’s PFW Runway

Christian Dior is one of my all-time favorite fashion brands, and one of my absolute favorite runways to cover during fashion month. Especially with Maria Grazia Chiuri as Creative Director who’s designed for everyone including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to 3 dresses for Chiara Ferragni’s decadent Italian wedding, her designs are impossibly chic, and feature that high-level of craftmanship that makes Christian Dior still a household name after almost 75 years.

This season featured a Parisian-girl-meets-bohemian style aesthetic with 86 looks that include natural colors, sheer tulle, and a completely new take on Dior design. In speaking to Vogue, Chiuri explained that ““We had to approach this collection with an idea more of design. We are living in a different way and staying more at home within our intimacy. Our clothes have to reflect this new style of life…This is very far from the Dior look…The most important issue for me was to realize the new Dior silhouette.”