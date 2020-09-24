Fendi Fashion: Our Favorite Looks from Fendi’s 2020 Milan Runway Show

Since 1925, Fendi has always been known for it’s fur and leather goods, but after Karl Lagerfeld took over as Creative Director in 1965 and revamped the Italian design house to include a RTW collection that launched in ’77, Fendi fashion has become just as famous as their exquisitly crafted furs. After Karl Lagerfeld died, designer Kim Jones became the new director, and this Milan Fashion Week was his first show, and wow! are we impressed. Featuring famous plus-size model Ashley Graham, Fendi is turning the corner to be more inclusive, without sacrificing style.

The 68 piece collection used imagery that Silvia Venturini Fendi, the current Creative Director of Fendi and granddaughter of original designers Adele and Eduoado Fendi, took during Italy’s lockdown. Featuring bold reds, brilliant blues and a healthy dose of creamy white silhouettes for both men and women as well as a gorgeous ombré leather trench dress, take a look at LAFM’s top faves from the stunning collection! Two things are for sure: I need the ombré leather trench dress like yesterday and I can’t wait to see what else Kim Jones has in store for us in the next few years!