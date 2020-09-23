The Best Looks from London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week has come and gone, and instead of boring you with a fashion-history heavy play-by-play (tho if you’re down I’m down…) I know all of our attention spans are shot at this point, so here’s the best of the best from #LFW. From Christopher Kane to Victoria Beckham, Erdem and Emilia Wickstead, these designers prove that while the world is staying apart and staying safe, we don’t need to drown ourselves in practical pieces, it’s all about bold colors, wild patterns and lace trench coats. Like so many designers have proved during fashion month thus far, though most of us are still stuck at home, we don’t have to be stuck in a fashion rut! We’re now wearing our practical pieces for those Zoom chats we need a little pizazz when it comes to our outfits. Sometimes a gal just needs to throw on a gorgeous white lace Self-Portrait trench and an insane Christopher Kane painted skirt and call it a day, ya know?!

Check out all my favorites from LFW below!

Victoria Beckham’s runway shoes are no fanfare, no fluff, just some incredible fashion. Just like her pieces, practical with an edge. Simple but bold, so that’s what I love about this most recent season. It stays true to the Victoria Beckham brand image, but it’s pushing the envelope a little bit with these bold color choices and perfectly tailored looks. #LAFMApproved

Canadian designed Erdem is not to be worn regularly, it’s to be admired. Their runway pieces aren’t practical, they’re priceless glamorous feminine pieces that stun every single season, and their most recent runway was no exception. Held on a catwalk in a forest, these stunning frocks had all the frills and all the fun, and we’re totally here for it.

Emilia Wickstead is a favorite of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle for good reason-her silhouettes are elegant, sophisticated and perfect for a Windsor Dinner Party, or a daytime affair. This season however, Wickstead designed pieces that could be dressed up or down. Her pieces this season are glamorous, but you could totally wear them to brunch, they’re sophisticated but not reserved for a red carpet event, my favorites are the pastel pink pleated shirt dress and the two-piece set! Do you agree? Comment and let me know!

One of my favorite designers every season during London Fashion Week is Christopher Kane. He’s bold, brilliant and isn’t afraid of pushing the envelope when it comes to what’s wearable, and also blurring the line between fashion and art. His pieces this season are bold and electric-and let’s just say I need this coat and skirt in my closet ASAP Chris!

Self-Portrait always gets dubbed the ‘lace dress’ designer for Han Chong’s penchant for creating that perfect go-to dress for your friends wedding, a fancy Sunday brunch or vacation dressing. This season however, Chong kept with his expertise in working with lace, but made it a little edgy with a lace white trench coat with black buttons, and looks you can wear comfortably without sacrificing style. Check out my faves below!