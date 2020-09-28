You Need to See Every Look from the Valentino MFW Runway

When I virtually tuned into to watch Valentino’s latest collection for Milan Fashion Week, I was floored. I need Every. Single. Piece. Pierpaolo Piccioli’s latest collection for Valentino featured mens and womens designs that were bold-filled with crochet appliques, sheer gowns and mini dresses that are sure to be trendsetters.

“Fashion for me is a way to talk about the values that matter today,” says Piccioli ““The true acceptance of diversity. Tolerance and kindness. This is the world I want to tell through my work as a designer.”

Check out my favorite looks from the recent collection below!