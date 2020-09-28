NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

You Need to See Every Look from the Valentino MFW Runway

When I virtually tuned into to watch Valentino’s latest collection for Milan Fashion Week, I was floored. I need Every. Single. Piece. Pierpaolo Piccioli’s latest collection for Valentino featured mens and womens designs that were bold-filled with crochet appliques, sheer gowns and mini dresses that are sure to be trendsetters.

“Fashion for me is a way to talk about the values that matter today,” says Piccioli ““The true acceptance of diversity. Tolerance and kindness. This is the world I want to tell through my work as a designer.”

Check out my favorite looks from the recent collection below!

Photos courtesy of Valentino
Photos courtesy of Valentino
Photos courtesy of Valentino
Photos courtesy of Valentino
Photos courtesy of Valentino
Photos courtesy of Valentino
Photos courtesy of Valentino
Photos courtesy of Valentino
Photos courtesy of Valentino
Photos courtesy of Valentino
Photos courtesy of Valentino
Photos courtesy of Valentino
Photos courtesy of Valentino
Photos courtesy of Valentino
Photos courtesy of Valentino
Photos courtesy of Valentino
River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

