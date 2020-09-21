The Best Dressed at The (Virtual) Emmys 2020

The world has changed quite a lot in the past few months, but something that’s remained the same is gettin all dressed up, even if it’s just for a virtual awards show on your couch! The Emmys was underway on Sunday, with some huge wins for shows like Schitt’s Creek which took home a whopping 7 Emmy Awards-including Best Comedy, and other big wins like Zendaya winning Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series, becoming the youngest winner in history! But let’s get down to what really matters-the game-changing fashion these celebs donned-and may I just say it may have been even better that all of us were stuck at home this year-hello awesomeee rooftop photoshoots (we’re looking at you Regina King), backyard bomb sessions-Billy Porter you never cease to amaze us-and multiple outfit changes-I can’t-these celebs totally nailed it. Check it out to see our favorite looks of the night!

Tracee Ellis Ross in Alexandre Vauthier…need I say anything more?? I thought the olive green color would be too much, and the ruffles, but somehow it all just works and looks totally chic! #love

2. One of my favorite looks of the night, and possibly one of my fave fashion moments of the year is Regina King in Schiaparelli-you nailed it girl!

3. Funky asian-fushion fashion that’s a dress but also has pants, is bold and fits H.E.R. perfectly? (see what I did there) literally to die for. I want to look this good from my couch!

4. One of my favorite little starlets Shira Haas from Unorthodox stuns in Chanel Couture. The belt, the different prints, the glam makeup?! #lafmapproved

5. Zendaya always nails a red carpet, and streetstyle, and literally looks stunning no matter what she’s in, but these custom Armani Privé looks selected by her stylist Law Roach-I. Die. She kills it!

6. Reese Witherspoon shows us that a LBD is always in fashion in this romantic tie-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress. We love, and also Reese-when can I come over and borrow this? Can you say date night dress??

7. While Kerry Washington may have lost out to Zendaya in Best Actress in a Drama Series, these two Oscar de la Renta dresses she wore throughout the night are a huge win in our book!

8. What I love about Billy Porter is not only his activism in the LGBTQ+ community and in the BLM Movement, or his incredible acting skills, in the world of fashion Billy does something that not many in the A-list crowd do: he taps on somewhat unknown designers for some of his biggest looks. Like when he wore a Baja East jumpsuit and matching hat to the Grammys, or this stunning angelic cream outfit by Ashi Studio! #lafmapproved

9. One of my favorite shows and some of my favorite tv-fashion since Sex and the City ended is Schitt’s Creek. If you haven’t seen it yet you’re missing out on a hilarious show and some jaw-dropping fashion. Moira Rose played by Catherine O’Hara is a glamazon and I literally love that she’s channeling her character in this two-piece Valentino set! #ALewk

10. Always classic, always sophisticated, Jennifer Aniston wore this stunning black flowy gown as one of the presenters before she rushed home to watch the rest of the show with Friends castmates, and we’re literally in love. You really can’t go wrong with a glam dress that fits you perfectly. Nailed it Jen!

11. I love when men take a fashion risk, and while Dan Levy’s look reminds me very much of John Legend’s funky gray Alexander McQueen asymmetrical blazer, I do love that it’s sooooo him!

13. One of my favorite looks of the night is this Prada column dress with a feather top Yara Shahidi wore. And her natural makeup and braids? She literally is a showstopperrrr