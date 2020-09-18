NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Shiseido Shimmer GelGloss is All You Need for #WFH Makeup Looks

Remember those busy pre-pandemic days when we would do our full makeup routine, pick out the perfect outfit and head to the office a la The Devil Wears Prada? Or am I just remembering it as if I live in a movie montage...It seems like a lifetime ago, and while a lot has changed and we’ve all been given a chance to review and reflect, one thing that has definitely changed for me going forward is the amount of time I put into my makeup routine. Less has always been more, and now more than ever we can all appreciate a great lip-gloss that goes a long way!

Shiseido has introduced their new Shimmer GelGloss in 10 different colors for $25 each! Buy one, or buy them all, the highly reflective lip gloss with transparent color create a mirror like crystalline finish on your lips! Enriched with shea butter to condition and nourish lips. Highly refractive oils and reflective pearls maximize shine, and did I mention it gives you 12-hour hydration and it’t non-sticky?! It’s the perfect addition to your makeup bag, and gives you that glam in an instant! To shop all the colors, head to their website, and see below for the Shiseido Shimmer difference!

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

