Christian Cowan x Lil Nas Rocks NYFW with Unisex Collection + Celebs as Models

Seeing a Christian Cowan runway is like watching a catwalk, a concert, and a movie all at once. His fashion shows on the New York runway are electric, filled with pop stars, runway models, and vibrant themes like PowerPuff Girls or his latest collab with Lil Nas X.When the lights dim and the show begins, the models appear one by one, it seems like it will be like any other fashion show. Then you see the clothes, the hair, the attitude of the models and are forever spoiled by this fresh, fun experience only Christian Cowan can bring. While Fashion Month may look a little different this year, Cowan’s electric style and over-powering themes can even be present in his lookbook photography. Featuring some of the biggest names in various industries, like Gus Kenworthy a LGBTQ+ Activist and former Olympic Skiier, Models Heidi Klum and Helena Christensen, Designer Marc Jacobs, personality and public figure Amanda Lepore and of course his co-collaborators Segway and Lil Nas, Christian Cowan once again proves that even if things have changed, his high level of artistic creation and imagination stays the same.

The collaborative unisex ready to wear collection will have 100% of profits benefiting Atlanta’s Black queer youth community through the creation of funds for the Loveland Foundation. As an Atlanta native, learning about how much Christian Cowan is giving back is extremely inspiring, especially during a pandemic when many thought the fashion industry and couture would take a break, Cowan is proving that people still want to dress up and have fun, and you can also help others at the same time! “Supporting the queer community is so important to me, but as a small brand, we don’t normally have the ability to donate a lump sum of money like this. Nas and I both saw the opportunity do something incredible together, as personal fans of the work Rachel Cargle does with the Loveland Foundation, it felt like a natural partnership. We are excited to be able to start a specific fund for black queer youth in the Atlanta community,” says Cowan.