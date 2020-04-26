NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

This French Fashion Brand is ALL You’ll Be Wearing to Your Next Zoom Happy Hour

Pictured above is the EVITA Jacket and AUDREY Trousers

Covid-19 has certainly changed the world as we know it, and while we may be having a #stayhomesummer, that doesn’t mean our wardrobe has to reflect it! Keep up the fun and flirty summer spirit with some incredible looks from French fashion label RECCParis to wow your co-workers or friends at your next Zoom Happy Hour!

Creator and Designer of RECCParis Caroline Receveur

Created by French It Girl and Glamour ICON Caroline Receveur, RECCParis is a “sprinkling of rock and glamour…her designs take shape, ending up as perfectly cut garments, the majority of which are produced in France, in Parisian workshops.” Worn by streetstyle stars during Paris Fashion Week and beyond to the entrepreneur, RECCParis boldly pushes the limits with its innovative designs.  Although this is Receveur’s first Ready-To-Wear collection, we at LAFM, the editors at Elle and Cosmopolitan Magazine all agree it’s an absolute delight. Original, elegant and above all fun to wear, RECCParis is here to stay and evolve the fashion world!

I rounded up the top looks to take you from blah to brilliant on your next Zoom happy hour, check it out below!

 

1. Comfy and chic, the MADISON Top is different yet stylish, unexpected yet polished! Grab yours here!

   2.  Even though we’re stuck indoors, you can still keep your style game #strong with the chic cropped TIFFANY Jacket-snatch it before it’s gone here!

   3. What better way to stay comfy, chic and #ontrend than with the ELLA Trousers and NATASHA Top?! And how much are we loving the lavender color that literally goes with any skin tone??

  4. What better way to stay fashionable and fierce than in the insanely chic CHELSEA Trousers? For only $120 these bad boys can be yours and will be the envy of all your FT calls!

5. We may be spending Spring indoors this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t wear our floral prints around the house! If you’re in desperate need (like me) of a new, trendy and fun floral-complete with some dazzling buttons, look no further than the ANGELA Top!

 

To view more of RECCPARIS’s insane styles, check out their website: https://www.recc-paris.com/en/ and #getshopping! XOXO #LAFMApproved

Pictured above wearing the CONNIE Jacket
