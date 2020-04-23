Take These Precautions If You Practice Outdoor Workouts during Social Distancing

We are facing a difficult time due to the coronavirus pandemic. Life has become a war against this invisible enemy. Social distancing is the most effective way to keep the spreading of this deadly virus. We must stay inside our homes and not go outside without emergency needs life, buying groceries, medicines, and so on.

To stay fit and healthy, we must try as many indoor workouts as we can. If you are living in a location that is a coronavirus hotspot, never think about outdoor workouts. If it has already been quite a while, you are staying in your home and too bored working out inside, and your location is not a coronavirus hotspot; you can consider outdoor workouts only if you can take adequate precautions. Here are some must-follow precautions:

Maintain At Least 3 Feet Distance From Others

Right now, your neighborhood is the safest place for outdoor workouts, as you don’t have to travel far. Maybe you have an open space close to your home, and it is almost empty these days with nearly no one around. You can walk, jog, or bike on your neighborhood streets. Make sure you see the local government or state orders about the lockdown and social distancing to know if you can go to such places or not. Even if there is one person around you, make sure the distance is at least 3 feet. Best if you can maintain far more distance from others as you should go for outdoor exercise only if there is almost no one around you.

Wear Masks And Do Not Touch Your Face, Nose, And Eyes

From the time you leave your home, make sure you have the mask, gloves, and glasses on as mouth, nose, and eyes are the entry points for the coronavirus. Do practice not touching your face, nose, and eyes while inside your home and do not touch these when you are outside for workouts.

After The Workout

Once you get back from the outdoor workouts, make sure you wash your hand clean, sanitize it, take a shower, and clean your clothes. Anything you take outside your home must be cleaned or properly discarded. Dispose of the mask even and adequately sanitize your glasses. If you go biking outside, it is a good idea to clean your bike correctly as well. Even your shoes might bring the virus inside your home. You can keep the boots safely somewhere. The virus on the shoes can die within a few days. So, you may not have to clean it if you can store it securely.

Some Outdoor Workout Tips during Social Distancing

Walking, jogging, and biking can be useful outdoor workouts to freshen up your mind and body. Make sure you do not exercise in groups. Get ready wearing masks, gloves, and glasses. If you own one of the quality city bikes, you can enjoy a ride on the empty streets of your neighborhood.

You are lucky if you have a beach close to your neighborhood. If the beach is relatively empty, you can consider taking a walk on the beach or cruise on a beach cruiser bike. If you do not have a beach cruiser, you can choose from the beach cruiser bikes for sale online.

This is certainly not the best time to go outside for workouts. Still, if you wish to go out for exercises, make sure you be as much care as possible to make safe from the deadly virus.