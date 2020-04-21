Finally Have Time For A Flawless Face? Top Plastic Surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian Says Beware, But You Have Options!

Now that you have time to chill at home it seems tempting to use that down time for a fresh new face. So many of us have seen the flawless results of a great chemical peel but we either didn’t have the cash or the downtime. Now that we have some time at home why not try one of those do it yourself at home kits. According to Celebrity Plastic surgeon and TV personality Dr. Sheila Nazarian while there are risks you have options. Dr. Nazarian sat down with us at LAFM to give us her take on the do’s and don’t’s for your fresh new look.

LAFM: Do doctors still regularly perform chemical peels and what are their benefits?

Dr. Nazarin: Absolutely, chemical peels are in incredible way to exfoliate and improve skin quality. Often times, they are more economical than lasers as well.

LAFM: Are there more advanced processes than the Chemical peel?

Dr. Nazarin: Lasers are the step-up from chemical peels as they can reach deeper layers of the skin to address deep acne or sun damage that hasn’t surfaced yet.

LAFM: Do you do this in your office?

Dr. Nazarin: Yes! We literally offer everything in our office. https://nazarianplasticsurgery.com/ I am a surgeon that works on not only the face but the entire body for both men and women. I love working on the face of course and skin care is incredibly important so I love to give my patients the secrets to looking great using products at home. Let’s face it, at some point we will all show signs of age and might be ready for those nips and tucks.

LAFM: What are the risks to trying this out at home kit ?

Dr. Nazarin: I once saw a very educated lawyer who had given herself second degree burns doing an at-home peel. And one of the first questions she asked me is: “When can I do a peel again?” And my response was of course: NEVER!

LAFM: What do you recommend that can get the same or similar results at home?

Dr. Nazarin: Exfoliating at home is wonderful when done safely. Using Glycolic pads is safe and gives a chemical and physical exfoliation. You can spot celebs like Whitney Port using these.

Microneedling and collagen production at home can safely be done with antibacterial instruments like the Gold roller and Biopelle ampules that we use.

LAFM: Are their others ways to get a you fresh look in two weeks?

Dr. Nazarin: Getting fresh in two weeks is easy, but smelly! Our go-to when someone wants to look brighter in two weeks is Cyspera… but it smells like perm solution! Despite the smell, it is actually very safe with the active ingredient being very high in breast milk. You put it on before you wash your face once a day. Leave it on for 15 minutes, then wash off and continue with your daily regimen.

For more info go to: www.theskinspot.com