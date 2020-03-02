Paco Rabanne’s Runway Reboot Takes Paris

It’s Paco Rabanne’s world and we’re all just living it, in the future. The French brand most memorable for dressing Jane Fonda in the 60’s film Barbarella released their latest collection at Paris Fashion Week with designer Julien Dossena showcasing his incredibly intricate design skill, while also curating a balance between the brands space-age futuristic meets disco background and a new power-femme modernized woman. Redesigning clerical robes into chainmail-chic masterpieces and adding beautiful embroidery to Jesuit looking capes, Dossena said to Vogue in describing his #modelarmy that “I don’t want to say that they’re a cult, exactly…I’m not a believer at all, but I’m interested in how thinking about something that’s beyond still drives everyone, even in the age of technology.”

Whether it’s a chainmail face mask or an embroidered 16th century priestly robe, we’re totally here for it and have rounded up our fave looks that we’re gonna need like, ASAP.