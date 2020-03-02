NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Chloé Presents an Elegant and Effortless F/W2020 Runway

‘Effortless’, ‘flowy’, and ‘quintessentially French-girl style’ were remarks made by audience members at Chloe’s F/W 2020 runway during Paris Fashion Week this past Thursday. Creative Director and Designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi joined the brand in 2017 after leaving  a long stint at Louis Vuitton, replacing Claire Wight Keller who left months prior. Described as a “spectacular debut” by BoF’s Tim Blanks, Ramsay-Levi continues to wow us with her chic, stylish and with-a-twist pieces that are a nod to the brands untraditional heritage and creator Gaby Arghion, the Egyptian Jew who redefined French fashion in the 1950s. Using golden totems from sculptor Marion Verboom, using archived paintings from Rita Ackerman as prints for some looks, and Chloé’s classic 70s silhouette, Ramsay-Levi said to WWD that “The Chloé woman is always in movement…it’s a woman who questions the world, and expresses her femininity [in different ways].”

Check out our favorite looks from the show, below:

 

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

