The Good, The Bad & The Ugly at the Grammys 2020 with River & James

The 2020 Grammy’s was last night and what an crazy, wild, Awards show it was. From host Alicia Keyes shutting it down with some major fashion moments, to honoring the late, great Kobe Bryant, to some performance (??) pieces on the red carpet, it was definitely a night to remember! Your Senior Fashion Editor River Callaway and Fashion Correspondent James Kelenyi take a look at all the good, the bad and the just-plain-ugly fashion choices on the carpet-take a look below and tell us what you think!

Lizzo in Versace

River: This is my favorite look of the night! The bright white strapless gown with a sexy slit & white fur??? I’m in love-she looks sensational and so elegant, killing it girl!

James: Lizzo looks sensational and like a Hollywood glam goddess or even a Siren! I love this and was pleasantly surprised to see her in the ultra-glam, ultra-sexy ensemble!

2. Gwen Stefani in Dolce & Gabbana

River: This is so cute and fun, I love that she went for a short dress on the red carpet to make her major moment the D&G bridal-looking gown she performed in on stage. Love her hair, makeup, and the over-the-knee boots are so slimming-she’s looks fantastic!

James: Gwen looks terrific, I mean she can pretty much do anything. The dress does remind me a bit of an ornate tea cup, and I’m not quite sure how I feel about it being paired with a cream latex over-the-knee boot, but overall I like this look!

3. Ariana Grande in Giambattista Valli

River: I always love a tulle moment, and I’m a big fan of gray gowns, but all together I just don’t thing it works girl! It’s sooooo much dress I would’ve loved to see this in a different shade, and for Ariana’s petite frame, a little less dress, a little more focus on her!

James: Ariana looks overwhelmed by this dress. The color also doesn’t help this look young and fresh. She’s a beautiful woman but this outfit is not giving me any excitement. Her make-up and hair are on point though!

4. Rosalia in Alexander Wang

River: I love everything about this for Rosalia, it’s very Joan Jett-meets-Courtney Love, and it’s so appropriate for the Grammys. Love the red leather, love the touch of fringe, and a triple-belt?! I’m all for this!

James: Rosalia looks absolutely fabulous. If you didn’t know who she was before, now you do. This look is sassy, sexy and strong, the red leather rock-star vibes mixed with sensual seductress makes this one of my fave looks of the night!

5. Billie Eilish in Gucci

River: I really like this for Billie, it’s so her and I love that her two-toned hair matches her two-toned look, the only thing I’m not feeling is the face mask!

James: Love Billie, and this look is definitely edgy and cool. However, it is another costume and not a red carpet look, I’d love to see her mix it up!

6. Dua Lipa in Vivienne Westwood

River: Loveeeee this look for Dua, I think a classic white gown on a red carpet is so soooo elegant. It fits her perfectly, I love that it’s a two-piece set also that she did a throwback with the hair! It’s very 90’s Sarah Jessica Parker ‘at a premiere’! Keep it up girl!

James: Dua is giving me all the 90’s feels in this look, and I love it! I’m vibing references like 10 Things I Hate About You, She’s All That, and Cruel Intentions, and I’m here for it. Love the up-do and blue eye shadow is really fun. She’s a fun pop-artist-this is perfect for her and the fans who aspire to look like her! #BossBabe

7. Alicia Keyes in Versace

River: Alicia looks like a beautiful Roman Goddess statue in this one-shouldered Versace, and I. DIE. Elegant, sleek, it shows off her figure perfectly and was so beautiful as her first dress of the night!

James: Alicia and her baby hairs killed it at the Grammy’s! This Versace number is perfect for this type of Awards show, she’s giving me ALL THE GLITTER and ALL THE SHINE…I die.

8. Cardi B in Mugler

River: I’m loving all of Cardi’s custom Mugler gowns and this dress is no exception. Elegant yet sexy -she looks amazing, and I’m always in awe of a woman wearing a cape! Fabulous!

James: Cardi looks fabulous and wish she didn’t show up late to the show so she could’ve gotten the true red carpet moment this look deserves. From her sleek hair to makeup, to this show-stopper dress-she looks stunning! Fully thought out and executed look, absolutely love this nude, shimmering dream!

9. Lil Nas in Versace

James: Lil Nas is certainly ON BRAND in this look, it’s fun and fashionable but this is the Grammys, not the MTV Video Music Awards. This just looks like a costume and personally I would’ve loved to see him in something that showed off his actual personal style.

River: The Grammys are the time to do something wild, fun and colorful, so I absolutely love that Lil Nas wore this full pink Versace look! And the scarf-cuffs on his wrists? Love! I really appreciate so many men upping their red carpet game with more daring, colorful looks.

10. Billy Porter in Baja East

River: This is very Mamma Mia ‘Dancing Queen’ and I’m not totally against it. Again, I think the Grammys are a time during Awards Season to wear that daring, wild, and really unique outfit, but I think Billy’s best silhouette is a fitted tuxedo top with a ballgown-skirt, so hopefully we get that elegant show-stopper at the Oscars! I do need this hat though…

James: Billy is doing the MOST of the MOST this Awards Season. There was something so refined about his 2019 Oscar’s Christian Siriano gown moment, but ever since then his outfits have become less refined and purposeful and more gimmicky and attention seeking.

11. FKA Twigs in Ed Marler

River: I love that FKA Twigs always does something daring and out of the box on a red carpet, but I think this dress has too many mixed materials happening-lace, tulle, satin, velvet all is a bit too much, and takes away from her stunning features!

James: What a look for FKA Twigs! I mean it’s interesting and unique, but it looks like a costume, very theatrical!

12. Tyler the Creator

James: Tyler the Creator, this isn’t fashion, this isn’t what you wear to an Awards Show as big as the Grammys. This is an attention-seeking, headline-grabbing performance. Is it the MET Gala? Because the CAMP theme is soooo 2019…

River: Literally everything James said…that is all…

13. Bebe Rexha in Christian Cowan

River:

James: Bebe looks great, the juxtaposition between the menswear oversized suit and sexy crystal top underneath is fab! This look is cool, fashionable and completely appropriate for an event like this.

14. Lana Del Rey in…something she bought at the mall

River: I think the color and the silhouette look great on Lana here, her old-Hollywood aesthetic for make-up and hair always pull together an outfit. My only criticism is that this is the Grammys, I would’ve love to see her in another custom Gucci number, something a bit more wild that shows her off more.

James: Not a fan of this for Lana, it doesn’t really do anything for her. The dress itself is pretty, but it’s not worthy of a red carpet. Everything is a bit underwhelming.

15. Priyanka Chopra in Ralph & Russo

River: I appreciate that Priyanka really pushes the envelope with her fashion, but this Ralph & Russo look is just way off. I think the color tones are beautiful on her, but it’s way too many ideas for one dress.

James: I’m not loving this look on Priyanka. This only thing that is giving her shape in this look is the hand on her hip. Safe to say JLo is still the winner of the belly-button showing Grammy dress.

16. Chrissy Teigen in Yanina Couture



River: Love the color, but I’m always wary of a peplum gown. I think there’s too much going on with this gown-a high slit, peplum, low-v and big shoulders? I’m not sure where to look…

James: Chrissy looks fabulous! Such a sexy, glamorous Grammy dress. Loving how voluminous and dramatic the shoulders are on this gown. We’ve been seeing this fresh orange color at a lot of Awards show, and it never gets old-take notes kids!

17. Shawn Mendes in Louis Vuitton

River: I think a 3-piece suit is a great style choice, very old-school classic but with this maroon color it makes it really modern and fun, it’s a win in my book!

James: I’m starting to feel like Shawn wears the same thing to every Awards show. Also, I wonder how many vests he has at this point. I do appreciate the bold color and how well it’s tailored, but I’d love to see him change it up!

18. Jameela Jamil in Georges Chakra

River: One of my other fave looks on the carpet, Jameela always pulls off amazing pieces that don’t overwhelm her. This Georges Chakra gown is such a great color and I love the tile-feeling, its fun and Grammy’s worthy!

James: Jameela looks fabulous! I love how unique this dress is, its definitely appropriate for the Grammys, especially with that peek-a-boo leg moment. The color is absolutely electric! Although, I would have loved to see her in some jewelry for a little added flair!

19. John Legend in Alexander McQueen

River: I love love loveee when men take a fashion risk and try out a different silhouette, and John Legend in McQueen is something fun and edgy!

James: John Legend in this McQueen look is killer! Love this, it’s super unique and stylish while still being masculine, and the shark gray color is super sleek and modern. John has really come into his own as a true GQ man, and I can’t wait to see what’s next!