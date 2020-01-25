NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Inspired by Coco Herself, Check Out Chanel’s Haute Couture Show

Virginie Viard is quickly making herself a household name at the helm of Chanel, with her latest collection for Paris Haute Couture on Monday night made a stark break from Lagerfeld’s signature feminine fantastical styles into her immaculate structured silhouettes. Channeling Coco Chanel this season by modernizing Chanel’s most famous fabric, tweed, and was inspired by Viard’s visit to Correze, the convent Coco Chanel grew up in. Remaking the frazzled and unkempt gardens she saw at Correze at the Grand Palais, adding patent-leather ‘schoolgirl’ shoes with chunky white socks, and dazzling lace patterns, Viard’s collection seems to have been made by Coco herself, and we’re so excited to see what inspires her future collections, because they’re sure to be captivating!

Check out our favorite looks from the collection below!

