Dress for Success Launches 9th Annual Pop-Up Shop in Westwood

Dress for Success, has hit Los Angeles for their 9th Annual Pop-Up Shop, this year in Westwood Village. From December 6th-9th, visitors can visit and ‘Shop for Success’ on all the amazing men and women’s clothing, accessory, footwear and handbag items while empowering women at the same time!

Created in 1997 by Nancy Lublin, the global nonprofit organization all began when Nancy turned a $5,000 inheritance from her grandfather into literally the gift that keeps on giving, partnering with nuns in her neighborhood of Manhattan to development the organizations first basement boutique. Dress for Success empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help them thrice in work and in life.

Now in 2019, Dress for Success is in over 150 cities and nearly 30 countries, and has celebrated the last few years with their extremely popular ‘Shop for Success’ with leading brands such as Fendi, Frye, Joe’s Jeans, Zadig et Voltaire, Vince., and Alice + Olivia donating luxury product and allowing the organization to sell the items at a fraction of the cost to shoppers seeking to support a great cause during the holiday season (over 200 luxury brands have donated merchandise that are being sold at up to 70% off) Additionally, one hundred percent of ticket and retail sales will go directly to Dress for Success Worldwide-West’s career development and employment retention programs.

Now you can shop at incredible prices on some truly amazing merch-LAFM got a sneak peek last night-and shop without buyer’s remorse! Whether you’re in need of a new Veronica Beard blazer, or a Self-Portrait blouse, Dress for Success’s ‘Shop for Success’ has you covered, and with celebrity hosts including Maye Musk and Perrey Reeves picking their favorite styles that are also available for purchase, you literally can’t go wrong!

Learn more about the organization and how you can get involved on their website

https://dressforsuccess.org/ To Shop for Success, head to:

1101 Westwood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024

December 6-9th

Friday, December 6: 11am – 8pm

Saturday, December 7: 10am – 8pm

Sunday, December 8: 10am – 6pm

Monday, December 9: 10am – 6pm