The Best Gift to Give Your S.O. This Holiday: Teeth Whitening!

Year after year holiday ‘gift guides’ are published, aiming to help you find the perfect gift for your significant other, mom, dad, or loved one. While these guides can sometimes be helpful in determining the perfect gift to give, it may also feel like it’s an all-too-common gift, and perhaps something they expect. This year, we’ve tried and tested the services at Complete Health Dentistry in Woodland Hills and know that giving that special person in your life a life-changing teeth whitening procedure is the ultimate gift!

Everyone wants to have beautiful, movie-star teeth and a smile that people remember, and the dentists at Complete Health Dentistry including Dr. Bruce Beard, Dr. Manny Fernandez, Dr. Steven Spivak, and Dr. Hillard Torgan are here to make that happen, in a big way. In the time you take for your lunch break, you can step into Complete Health Dentistry and come out transformed. Using their in-office bleaching trays and trademarked Sapphire system, you can say goodbye to dull teeth and hello to a mouth full of pearly whites in only one office visit!

Coffee, tea, soft drinks, tobacco, candy, berries and even soy sauce are some of the major culprits causing teeth to stain, and while it’s seemingly cheaper to head to your local Rite-Aid and pick up a 2-Week Teeth Whitening Kit, the dentists warn that you truly get what you pay for. Why waste money and time on an over-the-counter teeth whitening procedure that doesn’t work for fillings, crowns or veneers, and may turn your teeth different shades of white?!

I had the opportunity to personally try out and test Complete Health Dentistry’s incredible Pro Teeth Whitening Service, and you can now count me in as a believer! As a writer and self-proclaimed coffee lover, I’ve always been somewhat self-conscious of my smile due to my daily caffeine habit. I’ve tried all the over-the-counter whitening strip methods and found them not only hard to use-and keep stuck onto my teeth for 30 minutes-but I was also never guaranteed a result-and never got one, at least not one that was long-lasting. After learning of the procedures available at Complete Health Dentistry including their pro teeth whitening service, I was excited but cautious-would this actually get me the results I’ve been looking for for years and finally alter my dull choppers into some beautiful smile? I would soon find out.

I went in for my initial consultation with Dr. Beard, a distinguished dentist who’s been practicing for over 41 years, and was stunned to learn that yes, my teeth enamel could be altered to be whiter in the time it takes to go on a lunch break, but also that I had issues all my past dentists had overlooked: I was a night mouth-breather. By looking at the build-up in my teeth, Dr. Beard assessed almost immediately that due to my poor sleeping habit-and my very unattractive wide-open gaping mouth-I was letting in much more bacteria into my mouth at night than I should be. #YouLiveAndYouLearn, and after coaching me on a new breathing method-Buteyko Breathing-Dr. Beard has helped me to transform the way I spend eight of my hours every day, and keep my mouth much safer from the harmful consequences of breathing through your mouth. As if that wasn’t enough, Dr. Beard also was able to determine that my cost-effective use of a plastic toothbrush was actually doing more damage than good. Where I had been saving a few dollars every other month, I was also not getting my teeth the deep clean they need and deserve, and was is also a factor in keeping stains on your teeth.

After promising to practice my new breathing method, brush thoroughly with a new electric toothbrush, and floss regularly, the team at Complete Health Dentistry helped me to change my smile, forever. It’s almost unimaginable to realize how my dull, yellow, stained teeth looked before this quick procedure took place. Goodbye to the moments smirking instead of smiling, and hello to my new stunning grin, and just in time for the Holidays! Check out my amazing results:

So this year, whether you’re looking for a unique gift for someone special in your life, or are in much need of a little TLC, why risk it with bargain brand and bargain quality methods that take up to two weeks without guaranteed results, when you can get an all-in-one procedure in less than two hours?! The team at Complete Health Dentistry evaluate the whole person, and all the issues they may be facing, from altering and improving their sleeping habits to creating life-changing results. Don’t put your smile at risk, go to the people that have perfected a procedure to deliver incredible results!

