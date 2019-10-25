Meet Gigi Hadid’s Fave Streetwear Designer Sebnem Günay

Sebnem Günay is the Belgian-born Istanbul-based fashion designer taking street-style to the next level! A favorite of It Girl sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, the trendy wild-styles designer mixes high quality fabrics with unique designs to create truly special pieces with an exciting color palette. Mixing scuba, vinyl, cotton and other fabrics, Sebnem Gunay has created a brand that not only elevates the look of loungewear and athleisure but she’s also creating lasting trends.

Moving to Istanbul from Belgium at the age of 19 to pursue fashion at Istanbul Moda Academy (IMA), and wowed audiences in Paris during her graduation project runway, winning ‘Best Design Award.’ “I want to inspire others with my collection. I see and breathe fashion, and my passion truly motivates me to not only create a well-know brand, but also to stimulate others to chase their dreams. With a lot of hard work and many inspiring people around me, I try to become not only a better designer, but a better version of myself. The ability for growth is self-knowledge and to never underestimate yourself!” says Sebnem Günay.

Talk about #BossBabe! This young designer, fashionista and all around badass is making some MAJOR moves and shaking up the fashion industry and we’re totally here for it!

