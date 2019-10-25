YELLA Activewear is the Hottest Thing to Hit Exercise!

YELLA Activewear is the newest~and hottest thing to hit the fashion industry, specifically exercise and atheleisure clothing! Available online now, this activewear companies stands apart from the rest not just in style, but also in high quality materials and fabrics sourced from Portugal, Italy and Turkey that help you stand out, once you step into them! With pieces for both men and women, YELLA Activewear dramatically different designs can take you from that #fireworkout to a coffee run to settling into your remote office!

“Basically YELLA got started when my sister gifted a series of yoga classes to my dad. He got really into it, and wanted to invest in higher quality activewear, but he couldn’t find anything that really was up to his standards that he felt comfortable in,” says founder Daniella Mizrahi tells me, continuing that “I also love working out, and was finding the same problem when it came to searching for activewear clothing I liked that also allowed me freedom of movement. At YELLA, we’ve created garments with high-quality fabrics that are both sophisticated yet are great for high-intensity movement.”

With athleisure clothing practically the new black, we’re always looking to upgrades our wardrobes to newer styles with better fits. “It’s a universal thing, we all workout at different ages and at YELLA we’ve created pieces that can work for a wide diversity of people with our artful, sophisticated aesthetic,” says Daniella. “We created a company with more unique pieces you can add to your activewear wardrobe, with acute attention to detail and by using new innovative techniques like bonding and seamless stitching, our products allow so much flexibility in the fabric. The whole inspiration behind YELLA is the fabrication!”

Here are some of our absolute must-haves for the season-because activewear works year round! Check it out below, but to see even more, visit the YELLA website here!

“We think that when you’re feeling good you gain the confidence to push yourself to new limits. That is why we travel the globe to find the best fabrics and factories to create pieces that look, feel, and function flawlessly. You deserve the best. No compromises.”