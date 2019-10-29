NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Free People Just Opened a New Location in Long Beach!

Free People has opened their latest store location in Long Beach, California-so grab your credit cards peeps, because every piece latest Kate Moss-inspired collection is a must buy! Located at 6460 E. Pacific Coast Hwy, the latest Free People store location marks the 145 brick-and-mortar for the free-flowy bohemian brand, and we’re loving it! Perfect styles for the California girl or the trendy fashionista, Free People is always on top of fashion trends, while also creating fashion that sets standards! Now including an activewear section that extends to Ski and Snowboarding clothing (and looking chic drinking Eggnog in Winter clothing!), as well as a Vintage Collection shop offering 1970s specialty pieces, Free People is redefining Women’s clothing to include a variety of tastes and styles, with pieces for everyone! 

Check out some of our fave looks below:

“[Free People has] allowed twenty-something women to appreciate the line of clothing that caters to their intelligence, creativity and individuality, while keeping with its great quality and affordability….Today we draw, design, sew and buy for her. We offer her countless options within our own Free People collection, so that even if she takes her best pal shopping, they won’t come out looking at all alike.”

To view more of their latest collection and other great finds, head to the newest Free People store on online, here, but we’re warning you-you may just need everything you see! #LAFMApproved #BossBabes #HappyShopping

River Callaway
Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

