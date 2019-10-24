NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

United Colors of Benetton is Back with a Pop-Up in Santa Monica!

Starting tomorrow, United Colors of Benetton will open its doors once again in the US with a pop-up store in Santa Monica at the Promenade from October 25th-November 24th showcasing all of their fun-loving, crazy colorful clothing that’s always made United Colors of Benetton stand out from the rest! Under the artistic direction of Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, the streetwear-inspired designs are also part of Benetton’s renewed commitment to sustainable fashion using experimental textiles and ecological materials inspired from the sea!

The pop-up shop will literally be a physical monument to the brand’s colorful energy and creative DNA, while also being a representation of it’s broad e-comm offerings. “With the exception of the clothing on display, the Santa Monica pop-up will operate without any inventory…Customers will be able to try on and interact with the clothing, but all purchases will be made through the in-store online portal and shipped directly to the customers’ home” says Andrea Rossetto, United Colors of Benetton’s U.S. Rep, which in turn will eliminate waste and allow for a seamless brand experience. Funky fashionable clothing that are actually sold in a sustainable way?! We’re on board!

Founded in 1965, United Colors of Benetton is a world industry leader in sustainable fashion and production as well as being committed to social causes, it works toward reducing the environmental footprint of its activities. Working toward developing a more sustainable world and creating an environmentally conscious fashion brand is one of United Colors of Benetton’s top priorities, and the brand has pledged that by 2025, 100% of the cotton used by Benetton will be sustainable, either organic, recycled or sourced from Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) farmers. Now that’s a fashion brand we can get behind!

Check out their 4-week pop-up at Santa Monica Place, or to view even more shop online here! #Cheers #happyshopping #LAFMApproved

River Callaway
Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

