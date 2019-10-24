NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Clinique is Having a #Skinnovation Pop-Up in LA This Weekend!

The first name in skincare and makeup, beauty powerhouse Clinique is having a #Skinnovation Pop-Up Tour in LA this weekend! Clearer skin really is just around the corner with Clinique’s nationwide tour coming to cities across the US and the line-up of activations at these events look too good to be true! It will include:

·       Clinique iD: offers five targeted active cartridge concentrate and three hydration base options, customizable depending on each individual’s skin type and concern.

·       Even Better Pop Lip Color Foundation: this product is a unique technology which matches users to their perfect foundation and three most flattering lip colors – based on their skin color and undertones – to provide each individual with their perfect glam, naked and casual lip.

·       Clinical Reality: technology that, through a face scan, will identify each visitors ideal Clinique iD formula and separately, their perfect shades of Even Better Pop lip Colour Foundation

We’ve always been a fan of Clinique, from its proven history of being the first allergy-tested, dermatologist approved skincare formula developed in 1968, it’s got an amazing history and skincare routine that speaks for itself! Let’s dive in a little more and learn about the Clinique iD & Lip Color Foundation this amazing brand has created to coincide with the tour!

 

  • The Clinique iD: 

Complete with 3 types of Hydration Bases including a ‘Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly, Oil Control and Moisturizing Lotion, all to help with a combo of different skin types. Their formulas have been #triedandtested to:

1) work against fatigue by energizing your skin and bringing back that sought-after glow

2) help with uneven textures and pores by illuminating

3) helps diminish the appearance of lines and wrinkles by smoothing them and re-plumping

4) helps with irritation by calming and comforting the skin! #We’lltakeabucket

  • The Even Better Lip Color Foundation: 

At the LA Pop-Up, Clinique representatives are able to help you determine your perfect lip color for a selection of the brands 56 shades-goodbye unflattering lipsticks! Hello #myperfectshade! As well as picking out your perfect shade, the one (or ones!) you do choose will also include qualities like:

·       Clinique’s Shade-Match Science™ determines what three shades of Even Better Pop Lip Color are the most flattering for the wearer.

·       Users will receive a naked, casual and glam based on their individual skin color and undertone

·       The 28 lip shades hug lips with a comfortable, satin finish and are full-bodied, for up to 8 hours of long-lasting color.

This event is a cannot-miss! Tell your S.O. you’ve got plans this weekend, and they include perfect skin! Here’s all the info! #LAFMApproved

Clinique #Skinnovation Pop-Up

Del Amo Fashion Center

3525 W Carson St

Torrance, CA 90503

Saturday October 26th | 10 AM – 8 PM

Sunday October 27th | 11 AM – 7 PM

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.