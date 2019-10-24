Clinique is Having a #Skinnovation Pop-Up in LA This Weekend!

The first name in skincare and makeup, beauty powerhouse Clinique is having a #Skinnovation Pop-Up Tour in LA this weekend! Clearer skin really is just around the corner with Clinique’s nationwide tour coming to cities across the US and the line-up of activations at these events look too good to be true! It will include:

· Clinique iD: offers five targeted active cartridge concentrate and three hydration base options, customizable depending on each individual’s skin type and concern.

· Even Better Pop Lip Color Foundation: this product is a unique technology which matches users to their perfect foundation and three most flattering lip colors – based on their skin color and undertones – to provide each individual with their perfect glam, naked and casual lip.

· Clinical Reality: technology that, through a face scan, will identify each visitors ideal Clinique iD formula and separately, their perfect shades of Even Better Pop lip Colour Foundation

We’ve always been a fan of Clinique, from its proven history of being the first allergy-tested, dermatologist approved skincare formula developed in 1968, it’s got an amazing history and skincare routine that speaks for itself! Let’s dive in a little more and learn about the Clinique iD & Lip Color Foundation this amazing brand has created to coincide with the tour!

The Clinique iD:

Complete with 3 types of Hydration Bases including a ‘Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly, Oil Control and Moisturizing Lotion, all to help with a combo of different skin types. Their formulas have been #triedandtested to:

1) work against fatigue by energizing your skin and bringing back that sought-after glow

2) help with uneven textures and pores by illuminating

3) helps diminish the appearance of lines and wrinkles by smoothing them and re-plumping

4) helps with irritation by calming and comforting the skin! #We’lltakeabucket

The Even Better Lip Color Foundation:

At the LA Pop-Up, Clinique representatives are able to help you determine your perfect lip color for a selection of the brands 56 shades-goodbye unflattering lipsticks! Hello #myperfectshade! As well as picking out your perfect shade, the one (or ones!) you do choose will also include qualities like:

· Clinique’s Shade-Match Science™ determines what three shades of Even Better Pop Lip Color are the most flattering for the wearer.

· Users will receive a naked, casual and glam based on their individual skin color and undertone

· The 28 lip shades hug lips with a comfortable, satin finish and are full-bodied, for up to 8 hours of long-lasting color.

This event is a cannot-miss! Tell your S.O. you’ve got plans this weekend, and they include perfect skin! Here’s all the info! #LAFMApproved

Clinique #Skinnovation Pop-Up

Del Amo Fashion Center

3525 W Carson St

Torrance, CA 90503

Saturday October 26th | 10 AM – 8 PM

Sunday October 27th | 11 AM – 7 PM