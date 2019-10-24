Handcrafted Fuchsia Shoes Are The Next Big Fashion Trend

Fuchsia are not your typical handcrafted shoe, the “artisan-made luxury ballet flat, from their hands to your feet,” is so much more than a shoe, it’s a company that works toward creating synchrony in their designs and the way their creations are made. First off, they’re handmade by artisans in Sangla Hill, Pakistan in a sustainable, safe working environment, using high-quality materials that not only show off the craftmanship of the artisans who created them, but also help them in providing for their families and supporting their communities. At the core of Fuchsia’s values is that idea, of using local artisans to develop some incredible designs in a way that’s environmentally and ethically responsible, and gives each purpose a great feeling for the customer! #LAFMApproved! You can see it in each pair of shoes, with intricate designs in a range of styles and prices (from $55-$120) there’s truly something for everyone at Fuchsia!

“These ethically made one-of-a-kind luxury shoes benefit the people who make them — because every purchase means sustainable living opportunities for socially marginalized artisans and their communities.”

We love Fuchsia and all these different styles (our shopping carts are full) and we know you will too, check out our fave styles below, and be sure to check out their site here to see even more! FYI it’s ok to go on a #shoppingspree when the designs and prices are this good-we won’t tell! Happy Shopping!