Kendall Jenner Just Debuted the Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab-See It Here!

Fashion and Reality television’s It Girl, Kendall Jenner just debuted the Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab with a wild Runway in Rome, Valli’s home city. Kendall did her signature #powerstrut opening and closing the show in the most insane designs of the collection. Hitting H&M stores and online November 7th, LAFM has all the incredible Giambattista Valli designs you’ll need in your closet-including clothing for both men and women, jewelry, shoes, and of course some floral. Think ethereal, feminine and exquisite looks with a little #RenaissanceFlair, and you’ve got the lastest collab-collection. Check out all these amazing styles below, and get your credit cards ready, these looks are sure to sell out fast!

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

