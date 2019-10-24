‘Cute Booty’ is the Sexy Athleisure Co. that Works With Your Curves

Cute Booty is the sexy and fun athleisure brand you’ve been waiting for! Created in 2004 by TV Personality from TLC’s “Something Borrowed, Something New,” Kelly Nishimoto, Cute Booty is the sexy and sophisticated brainchild of this daring designer! Using a mix of modal fabrics, ruched back seams, scrunchy booty pockets, large eyelets, & over sized satin bows, Cute Booty is changing the apparel game with exercise outfits that work with your curves, and give you exactly what you’re looking for in athleisure: a cute booty!

Located in DTLA, “Cute Booty prides itself in accessorizing the sexiest women on the planet and works with numerous sports, college, and professional clients in addition to our thousands of fabulous individual customers…[Kelly] was looking to make pants that embraced a woman’s curves (particularly the booty) but that were still polished enough to wear out & about!”

With Cute Booty’s latest collection, Machine Gun Kelly, customers get a taste of luxury exercise and loungewear, while also clothes that are edgy yet feminine!

We always love looking our best, whether we’re leaving the gym or heading out for a night on the town, and with Cute Booty’s endless options, you can go from loungewear to night-on-the-town in no time! Mix and match these styles and you’ll always feel sexy! Check out some of our fave looks below!

