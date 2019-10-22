The Best & Worst Dressed from the InStyle Awards Last Night

The stars came out last night to the Getty Museum in Los Angeles to celebrate the annual InStyle Awards, with the Mulleavy sisters of Rodarte grabbing the Designer of the Award, Ellen Pompeo made a hilarious speech, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus was honored as Icon of the Year. It was certainly a night to remember, but let’s move on to why we’re really here: the most InStyle Celebs at the InStyle Awards! Check out The Best and The Rest, below!

The Best:

Storm Reid stunned in this Mulberry England aquamarine halter + feather look! We love it girl!

2. It was only fitting that Kirsten Dunst wore this beautiful Rodarte to the Awards, as close friend Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte took home the Designer of the Year Award!

3. #JawDropFashion when we say Jameela Jamil in this Prabal Gurung gown!

4. Fresh faced and effortless, Jessica Alba wowed in this navy pleated Dior dress!

5. We’re loving this strapless floral Kate Spade design Lana Condor is wearing, especially with that pop of pink!

6. Lake Bell’s Sies Marjan dress was literally RED HOT! *hears that girl is on fire instantly in head*

7. Give us lace and a sleek hairdo and we’re in business! Kaley Cuoco’s Dior dress was elegant and just the right amount of sexy and is giving us all the feels!

8. Of course she was the Icon of the Year in this ICONIC Brandon Maxwell dress! Killing it Julia!

9. Olivia Culpo was sleek and stylish in this cream Dior suit

10. Laura Harrier was every bit the elegant lady in this two piece set by Brandon Maxwell

11. Sometimes you gotta put on a perfectly tailored suit and look effortless and cool like Jennifer Garner did in this Dior look!

12. Zendaya’s Givenchy Couture look literally has us DYING over here! An asymmetrical peplum top with slim black pants and Loubs?! We’re in love!

13. One of our absolute favorites, Kiki Layne’s custom Kate Spade gown is literally what dreams are made of! We love this look!

14. Dove Cameron went for something short and sweet in this Alice McCall number. Usually we’re not a fan of short dressed on red carpets, but Dove’s making us rethink that rule!

15. Olivia Munn’s long sleeve, high neck front split navy Kate Spade dress is giving us all the feels, and is a perfect piece for fall! Is navy the new black?!

The Rest…

Sophia’s bright yellow too-tight 1950s dress was def a risk for the actress, and hopefully one she won’t take again. Her petite frame and dark locks work well in sleek, modern styles, not canary yellow pencil dresses!

2. Amber Valleta’s leather Loewe dress was more dominatrix than elegant design, and with a pulled back bun, this look does not work for us girl!

3. While Amandla Stenberg will always be a Starr in our hearts, this wacky Gucci number is doing her no favors. Short and fun yes, red carpet worthy? No!



4. Rodarte may have won Designer of the year, but we cant get past this 1890s looking neutral gown on Natasha Lyonne

5. No wonder Nina Dobrev was no smiles last night! This Cong Tri pajama suit was all wrong for her petite frame. We love the color, hate the fit, it’s a big NO in our book!

6. We love Ellen Pompeo for being a big risk taker in her fashion, but this one sleeved Martin Grant jumpsuit does not work. It’s giving us more Edwardian vibes than sleek fashion!

7. Ah Rodarte, you’ve done it again. We love your feminine fantasy styles, but this all leather big-shouldered look on January Jones is getting us Spooked! With it being so close to Halloween maybe it’s what JJ was going for…?

8. Former Supermodel Christy Turlington turned no heads wearing this high-neck Marc Jacobs dress. It’s way to mom-of-the-bride for this 90s It Girl Marc!