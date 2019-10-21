The Top 20 Halloween Costume Ideas for 2019!

It’s almost Halloween and if you’re like us, you’re still scrambling to find the perfect outfit-you want something clever yet fashionable, sexy yet sophisticated and it’s always fun to reference pop culture, but with such limited time, what can you do? LAFM is here with some amazing ideas to make you stand out! Check it out below!

Grab your bestie, some metallic fabric, some faux fur and an attitude and be Romy + Michele this Halloween!

2. Don’t wanna break the bank but do wanna stand out? Grab your black leggings and leather jackets, curl that hair and don your best red pumps and you can do like Gigi Hadid and be Sandy from Grease!

3. Make a nod toward a late great fashion legend and dress as Karl Lagerfeld this Halloween like Ryan Seacrest and Kendall Jenner have done in the past!

4. Who better to dress as then one of the Queens of tv fashion, Carrie Bradshaw?? Grab a tutu, pink top and add some curls and you’re there, double points if you get splashed by water from a city bus while walking to your event!

5. What’s more iconic then Paris Hilton’s 21st bday party? This sparkly & slinky dress she wore to the party! Bow down to a 2000s legend and recreate this look!

6. Joe Jonas is known for some pretty epic costumes, and this Zoolander one is spot on! Grab a black turtleneck and make some Y-shaped cut-outs from white duct tape and you’ve got it! Points if you also do a Blue Steel stare!!

7. Bo Derek in 10 was more than iconic, it was game-changing! Make the same move this year with a nude one piece and some cornrows to stand out at your event this year!

8. Can you tell we love pop-culture? Grab another iconic look from Brit Brit this year with from her ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’ music video!

9. Need a great couples costume? This Scarface look killssssss as Ariel Winter and her boyfriend proved last year!

10. Grab a yellow jumpsuit (or two-piece set), some faux blood and a samurai-we’re sue you’ve got one lying around-and you’re ready to win some Halloween contests in this Kill Bill look!

11. Emily Ratajkowski was practically unrecognizable as Marge Simpson at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party, but we still love this look! Original and fun, you’ll have your guests laughing and loving in no time!

12. Black Dress? Check. Bouffant Updo? Check. Pearls and a seductive attitude? Check! This one isn’t as hard to pull off as it seems and it’s always a good one, so go for it this year!

13. A Brit Brit look has made our list again, and for obvious reasons. What better way to say Halloween party then to throw it back with this iconic Grammy’s look?? 90’s and Denim? We’re on board!

14. Clever and Sexy, Kendall Jenner lit up the Casamigos party last year with this iconic look as a FemBot from Austin Powers. It’s certainly a showstopper and we’re literally dyinggggg

15. If you want to go the costume makeup-look instead of the full out costume, go for Cleopatra. Who cares if you’re wearing a bedsheet as a toga if you’ve got some eyeshadow like this??

16. Marilyn was literally the O.G., so go with this stunning look from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and you won’t be disappointed, Blondes do have more fun after all!

17. #CoupleGoals We love this spooky look by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, it’s the perfect scary-meets-clever-meets-sexy look for you and your boo!

18. How hilarious is this Toddlers & Tiaras costumer Chrissy Teigen wore to Heidi Klum’s Halloween party?! Give your pals a good laugh with this clever costume!

19. As if! LOL this is always a classic one, and instantly recognizable, so grab your bestie and channel your best Cher and Dionne with this look this year!

20. Only for the truly daring, be like the Kardashians and throw on your sexiest lingerie and Angel Wings and strut your stuff as a Victoria’s Secret Angel this year!