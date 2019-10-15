NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

The Photos from Hailey + Justin Bieber’s Stunning Wedding are Here!

 

Hailey and Justin Bieber officially tied the knot-again- last Monday at and exclusive resort in South Carolina-and we have all the pics of Hailey’s not one but three wedding dresses at the event! The gorgeous blonde It Girl and #Bride wore her first dress, at the ceremony in a strapless dress by one of her favorite designers, Virgil Abloh who’s currently the head designer at both Louis Vuitton and Off-White. Complete with a lace train that Hailey wore over a low bun, at the end of the train the cheeky design included the phrase “Till Death Do Us Part”, making it a one-of-a-kind piece!

Working with celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, she and Hailey worked tirelessly to customize each design for her special day! Her second dress was a custom Ralph and Russo design complete with Jimmy Choo shoes, let the jealousy seep in:

Her last and final dress of the evening, which she left the party in was a stunning custom gown by legendary designer Vera Wang, which the blushing bride paired with sneakers!

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.