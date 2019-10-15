The Photos from Hailey + Justin Bieber’s Stunning Wedding are Here!

Hailey and Justin Bieber officially tied the knot-again- last Monday at and exclusive resort in South Carolina-and we have all the pics of Hailey’s not one but three wedding dresses at the event! The gorgeous blonde It Girl and #Bride wore her first dress, at the ceremony in a strapless dress by one of her favorite designers, Virgil Abloh who’s currently the head designer at both Louis Vuitton and Off-White. Complete with a lace train that Hailey wore over a low bun, at the end of the train the cheeky design included the phrase “Till Death Do Us Part”, making it a one-of-a-kind piece!

Working with celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, she and Hailey worked tirelessly to customize each design for her special day! Her second dress was a custom Ralph and Russo design complete with Jimmy Choo shoes, let the jealousy seep in:

Her last and final dress of the evening, which she left the party in was a stunning custom gown by legendary designer Vera Wang, which the blushing bride paired with sneakers!