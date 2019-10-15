The Top 20 Best Looks from Elle’s Women in Hollywood Event

The Elle Women in Hollywood was a fashion runway at the Four Seasons Hotel on Monday night in Beverly Hills. With Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, Scarlett Johanssen and of course the Fashion It Girl of the moment Zendaya, it was quite the showstopper! Check out some of LAFM’s fave looks this year below!

Zendaya

Zendaya always pulls some incredible fashion moments on the red carpet, but this Peter Do look is giving us major feels, is gray the new black??

2. Natalie Portman



Natalie Portman was every bit the elegant ballerina in this custom Dior dress. Strapless, lace and a floral applique? We’re in love!

3. Zoey Deutsch

Zoey’s strapless yellow sequined Ralph Lauren Collection gown is one of our absolute faves, and makes us rethink yellow for fall! Keep it up babe!

4. Jameela Jamil

The British actress and tv host Jameela stunned in this Azzaro suit for the Elle Women in Hollywood Event!

5. Rachel Zoe

Stunning in her own designs-is there anything better?! Rachel Zoe was sleek and sassy in this metallic 70s gown!

6. Janet Mock

The stunning tv host, writer and trans-activist Janet Mock was absolutely elegant in this Ralph Lauren Collection ensemble!

7. Lake Bell

While for some this may give a little Beetlejuice vibes, for us we’re loving this two piece Monse set on Lake Bell! Keep it coming girl!

8. Scarlett Johanssen

ScarJo is always stylish, but this Tom Ford look and red makeup made us do a double take, simple and classic and we’re obsessed!

9. Issa Rae

Issa Rae shut it down in her Ralph Lauren Collection yellow gown for the event. She slayed and we’re totally here for it!

10. Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron was rocker-chic in her leather and satin Louis Vuitton set!

11. Joey King

Joey King in Richard Quinn=fresh, exciting and fashionable. Give us a floral moment any day Joey!

12. Margot Robbie

Usually we wouldn’t think a cumberbund would work, but can Margot Robbie do any wrong?! The answer is no, and this Ralph Lauren look is a testament to that-sign us up for this trend!

13. Indya Moore

The POSE Actress wore one of our fave and most surprising/inspiring looks of the evening in this Ralph Lauren Collection gown! We’ll take two please!

14. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman was sultry and sleek in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo dress, and we’re loving it! Killing the game girl!

15. Storm Reid

Storm Reid was sporty and chic in this Polo Ralph Lauren number and Jimmy Choo sandals. This young star is certainly one to watch!

16. Sara Foster

Funny girl Sara Foster stunned in this Pallas Paris suit set. We said it earlier, but we’ll say it again-is gray the new black?!? Someone let us know ASAP!

17. Mindy Kaling

Mindy was all smiles in her Oscar De La Renta gown and sparkly Jimmy Choos-give us a long sleeve with cuff details and a high slit any day Mindy, we’re here for it!

18. Nikki Reed

The 70s are back and we’re loving Nikki Reed in this KITX emerald cape gown!

19. Madelaine Petsch

This Riverdale actress just got a little bit more fashionable! We’re loving Madelaine in this Prada suit, it’s unique, chic and this pattern works wonders with her features! #winning

20. Annabelle Wallis

Last but certainly not least is Annabelle Wallis, the English actress from Peaky Blinders, The Tudors and others who showed up to win in this Ralph Lauren number!