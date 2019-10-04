NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Kristin Cavallari’s Uncommon James Line is Smokin’ Hot

Reality TV It Girl and Fashionista Kristin Cavallari has her own line of jewelry and apparel-and I´m telling your right now, you´re going to want every single piece! Featuring pieces in gold and silver, Cavallari´s Uncommon James jewelry can be dressed up or dressed down, and with it´s 60´s meets mod style, it works for anyone-and everyone!

 “Inspired by her wide array of life experiences, travel and exposure to fashion from around the world, Kristin saw the need to create a jewelry brand that is both versatile and affordable for women of all ages and backgrounds. Embodying her own sense of style, Kristin designed pieces that are feminine with edge, classic yet trendy, and simple – with a pop of personality” says a rep for the brand. Check out below some of our fave pieces below, and with prices ranging from $25-$74, they´ll be your favorites too!

The Atocha Large Necklace can be yours here for only $72!
The Nashville Necklace in Gold is too good to leave behind, get yours here for $68!
The Rooftop Gold Earrings are literally our aesthetic, get your here today for $52!
The Majestic Necklace in Gold is everything majestic and more! Grab yours for $67 here today!
Look like a dime in the Dimes Earrings in Gold for $58, get them here!
You’ll be feeling like a STAR in the Star Bracelet in Gold for $54! Get it here!

  To view more of the styles and #statementpieces from this absolute #BossBabe, head here!!

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

