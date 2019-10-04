Kristin Cavallari’s Uncommon James Line is Smokin’ Hot

Reality TV It Girl and Fashionista Kristin Cavallari has her own line of jewelry and apparel-and I´m telling your right now, you´re going to want every single piece! Featuring pieces in gold and silver, Cavallari´s Uncommon James jewelry can be dressed up or dressed down, and with it´s 60´s meets mod style, it works for anyone-and everyone!

“Inspired by her wide array of life experiences, travel and exposure to fashion from around the world, Kristin saw the need to create a jewelry brand that is both versatile and affordable for women of all ages and backgrounds. Embodying her own sense of style, Kristin designed pieces that are feminine with edge, classic yet trendy, and simple – with a pop of personality” says a rep for the brand. Check out below some of our fave pieces below, and with prices ranging from $25-$74, they´ll be your favorites too!

To view more of the styles and #statementpieces from this absolute #BossBabe, head here!!