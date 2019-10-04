TATEJONES Takes You from Sleep to Street in Uber Cool Essentials

TATEJONES is the über cool clothing company founded in 2018 that should be in your closet right now. With a goal to provide every customer with modern essentials, this female-founded brand empowers the lifestyle they’ve created—spending less time getting dressed and more time living their lives. The brand takes a minimalistic approach to everyday dressing while still maintaining its style and functionality—making it easy to get dressed for any occasion.

Created in Los Angeles by Stacey Horton and Shawn Harrison, TATEJONES aims to not only be modern and a must-have, but also sustainable and environmentally conscious, a rarity in the fashion industry. “Starting the process of producing minimalistic styles for ourselves and the people we love, evolved into a carefully designed small edit that functions at work, play, travel, sleep, repeat…” By using 100% domestic fabrics and a carefully curated collection for both men and women, TATEJONES social impact and environmental responsibility are at the core of everything they do. By creating and manufacturing their products and staying local, TATEJONES also decreases their footprint in their packaging which uses 100% recycled materials.

With options for both men and women in colors of black and ‘pepper white’ designs and prices ranging from $95-$240, you can mix and match, dress up or dress-down and go about your day no-stress and fashionable yet comfortable! Check out some of our fave looks below!

To view more of TATEJONES epic pieces, head to their website here, but be warned: their pieces are perfect for any occasion -especially the jet-setter in you, so keep that credit card handy!