NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

TATEJONES Takes You from Sleep to Street in Uber Cool Essentials

 

TATEJONES is the über cool clothing company founded in 2018 that should be in your closet right now. With a goal to provide every customer with modern essentials, this female-founded brand empowers the lifestyle they’ve created—spending less time getting dressed and more time living their lives. The brand takes a minimalistic approach to everyday dressing while still maintaining its style and functionality—making it easy to get dressed for any occasion.

Created in Los Angeles by Stacey Horton and Shawn Harrison, TATEJONES aims to not only be modern and a must-have, but also sustainable and environmentally conscious, a rarity in the fashion industry. “Starting the process of producing minimalistic styles for ourselves and the people we love, evolved into a carefully designed small edit that functions at work, play, travel, sleep, repeat…” By using 100% domestic fabrics and a carefully curated collection for both men and women, TATEJONES social impact and environmental responsibility are at the core of everything they do. By creating and manufacturing their products and staying local, TATEJONES also decreases their footprint in their packaging which uses 100% recycled materials.

With options for both men and women in colors of black and ‘pepper white’ designs and prices ranging from $95-$240, you can mix and match, dress up or dress-down and go about your day no-stress and fashionable yet comfortable! Check out some of our fave looks below!

The Women’s One-Shoulder Extended T is literally my fave, and you can get it too for $105, here! The Women’s Crop Sweat in Pepper White is sleek as it is comfy, and can be yours for $195 here!

 

The Women’s Cape Sweatshirt in Black is #cominginhot at $175, and you can grab it here! The Women’s Slit Knee Sweat Pant in Black can be yours for $240 here!

 

The Men’s V-Neck Tee in Pepper White is oh-so-comfy and can be yours for $140 here! The Men’s Slit Knee Sweat is only $240 -so get yours here!

 

The Men’s Extended Tee in Black is going for $140, so don’t delay, get yours today, here! The Men’s Slit Knee Sweat is only $240, so grab a pair for the man in your life here!

To view more of TATEJONES epic pieces, head to their website here, but be warned: their pieces are perfect for any occasion -especially the jet-setter in you, so keep that credit card handy!

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.