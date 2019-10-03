Heist: The Company Using Technology to Create the Perfect Shapewear Pieces

Not all shapewear is created equal, I know because I’ve tried the super pricey and the super-affordable, the ones that claim to ‘work magic’ when all they really do is make you work to stay comfortable. I recently came upon the Shapewear company, Heist, and was instantly intrigued. Created in 2015 with $10M investment to build Lab12, Heist’s innovation technology laboratory, I wondered if all this would equal the perfect pieces of Shapewear? I’m naturally hesitant when it comes to lingerie, Shapewear and anything I’ll wear regularly you see, and I was skeptical that Heist’s mission “to liberate women from disappointing underwear” would actually work. Spoiler alert: I was wrong.

Gone are the days of ill-fitting Shapewear that are as uncomfortable as they are unattractive. With Heist’s new Highlight Short, you literally feel like you’re highlighting your curves while the shorts work to keep you comfy and cool with a sleek & lightweight design that’s also at the perfect price: $90. “We worked with over 50 women across sizes, shapes and ages to conduct fit, test and trial sessions with this revolutionary product – and their feedback was crucial to the development process. The Highlight Short has been designed with a lightweight, second-skin fabric (less than half the weight of competitors’) which lets you get in and out struggle-free. Knowing the challenges women face with existing shapewear, we accounted for ease at every step of the wearer experience.”

You can get The Highlight Short in 2 different colors (the brown color sold out in the first 6 hours of release!)-in black and beige, and with features that *lift* as much as they firm in US sizes 2-18, Heist’s Highlight Short is bound to become your best investment yet! Shop the Highlight Short and more of their statement-making pieces here!

“By innovating against ignorance and creating against constriction, underwear can be an instrument for progress.”