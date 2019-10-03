Tickets are Still Available for La Grande Dame Garden at Veuve Clicquot’s Polo Classic!

Veuve Clicquot’s annual Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park is upon us once again, so make like Julia Roberts and get your #PoloBest looks ready for another enchanting Saturday Polo match complete with Champagne Sipping and Picnicking! This year Veuve Clicquot has created something new to celebrating it’s 10th Anniversary, with the creation of the La Grande Dame Garden experience! In honor of Madame Clicquot, this super-special VIP experience can be yours for $1,900 a person and you’ll have prime fieldside view access, Veuve Clicquot bottle service, a gourmet champagne lunch, one bottle of Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2008 + two glasses of Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame Rosé 2008 champagne, complimentary valet parking-need I go on?!?!

Don’t miss out! To grab your tickets now to this exceptional soirée, you can purchase tickets here, but get them quick because they’re going fast!