GIAMPAOLO IENNA – the name to know in NY Hospitality and Real Estate

Giampaolo Ienna is a common name heard throughout the VIP scene in NY often referred to as the “celebrity whisperer.” However, this isn’t far from the truth. We at THE LA FASHION had the opportunity to sit with the Italian native and hear his amazing story on how vision and true hustle has created the man you see today.

Ienna began working as an underground dj at the age of 14, while flirting with the concept of hospitality. The transition to the US for Ienna was not easy having left Italy with only $300 to his name. It was rough, admitting he “had to meet people in order to find a place to stay as [he] wasn’t making money.” It’s crazy to hear that the man before us, well groomed and surrounded by top A-listers, spent 3 full days sleeping on a bench on 6th Ave and Houston. But his luck turned when he found an opportunity to DJ thanks to an underground promoter who heard his music and offered the opportunity to introduce him to the right people. The gig was non-paid, but the networking was priceless. Soon enough, Ienna was picking up dishwashing jobs. It was going great, to the point that a dream to play at CIELO nightclub became a reality.

“I worked for an Italian restaurants in the city from 2009 till 2013 was promoted from dishwasher to buster to server to captain, and eventually to maitre d. Then from 2013 till today I mastered the hospitality art as VIP Director for places like Cipriani, Billionaire Club and Hunt & Fish Club” note Ienna. But the role was not something readily available, as instead it was something he created.

Though continuing with his VIP hospitality role, Ienna jumped on a venture with Eytan Sugarman as co partners of WHITE HORSE TARVERN, the second oldest bar in NYC. Along with this business venture, he had also begun working as a real estate agent. This was something he transitioned into at the age of 22. I had taken him 3 years to start as proper training and schooling was required, but he began immediately making residential sales in neighborhoods such as the Financial District, Tribeca, Soho, West Village, Upper West Side and up to todays most wanted area, Hudson Yards. Beginning his career strong, under real estate broker Century 21 to Corcoran, Ienna was able to bring in many record sales, as well as obtain an iconic client list with artist such as Jonathan Cheban and Joseph Sikora and Dina and Lindsay Lohan to name a few. However, what truly stands out is Ienna’s methods for promotion being unconventional. Unlike traditional marketing efforts, Ienna uses his social platform to engage his followers in what is available as well as make business communications. Ienna is currently working for Elegran Real Estate.

It’s impossible to know what Ienna will be working on in the next five years but we are certain that, based on his natural hustle and impactful resume, will be something worth further speaking on.