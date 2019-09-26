Kickin´ Back With Mercer Amsterdam

Mercer Amsterdam is the high-end sneaker label that´s been missing from your life. Created by Dutch designer Pim Dresen, Mercer Amsterdam is a favorite of It Girls like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Chadwick Boseman, Lady Gaga, Steve Aoki and Future to name a few, and mixes comfortably cool with high-end design using a variety of prints and textures to create shoes for both men and women.

With an inkling for design at an early age and a love of sneakers, the Mercer Amsterdam name comes from Mercer Street in New York City, where designer Dresen bought his first pair of sneakers at age 10. After years in business and an aesthetic that´s as popular with celebs as it is with the rest of their fans, Mercer Amsterdam has created a brand that stands out from the rest with it´s unique designs and developing products that are made in-house from start to finish. Created in family-owned factories in Portugal and Italy, Dresen also makes sustainability key in designing each pair of shoes, with his vegan collection in collaboration with Pinatex to make the first fully sustainable vegan sneaker made from pineapple leather. “The main idea of the brand is to create distinct silhouettes, fully designed in-house from sole to lace to create a unique look-and-feel with a luxury touch, incomparable to any other brand,” says Dresen.

Mercer Amsterdam´s latest collection-collaboration is creating luxury sports-inspired pieces with Starter Black Label, and expands past sneakers to include satin bomber jackets and tees featuring a variety of different sports teams like the Chicago Bulls, LA Lakers, the Celtics and many other American heritage teams to make this collection collab pretty epic!

#CasuallyCool is the norm and we´re totally here for it, and so can you, so be sure to check out more of this dope collab and all the other sneaks to take you from day to night, work to play! Head here to #getshopping!