Barbara Tfank’s Evening Wear Collection Evokes Elizabeth Taylor

Barbabra Tfank may not be a household name yet, but the celebrities she’s dressed throughout the years certainly are. From Michelle Obama to Adele, Meg Ryan to Diablo Cody, Barbara Tfank‘s nod to the elegant style of screen stars Lauren Bacall, Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor and impeccable fit and detail of her designs allow her to remain a top designer for stars and elegant customers alike.

Her latest collection was presented yesterday at Elizabeth Taylor’s former digs and featured a 12 piece collection including the unveiling of her Bridal capsule collection. With silhouettes and patterns that can work for red carpets or those #ladieswholunch and a dazzling color palette, Barbara Tfank is bringing back the 1950s one fashionable frock after the other!

Check out the latest collection below!







