D/Luca Scarves: The Ultimate Accessory

D/LUCA Scarves began with a simple idea: to blend the latest in cashmere-making technology with fashion-forward designs. Designer Susann Lucas has done just that and more in creating the Los Angeles based D/LUCA brand-with beautiful and colorful pieces that can dress up your look, keep you comfortable and fashionable all at the same time!

Using the finest delicate Cashmere, soft lightweight Silk Cotton blend and stunning Cashmere Silk qualities are digitally printed, allowing to create imagery with a wide variety of colors. Carefully selected color-combinations and playing with the contrast of traditional & contemporary aspects is the intriguing red thread of this collection and presents a modern sophisticated new look! Her creative approach, no matter the medium, is to find points of tensions behind an idea, while she is drawn to the controversial and visionary. “The Vision of D/Luca is to create tension within a design to achieve always new, captivating and engaging Visuals which makes this a truly unique New Generation of Scarves.”

These scarves are the ULTIMATE accessory, and with prices ranging from $175-$395, it´s the perfect high-end and high-quality gift for your mom or wife-or for yourself!! Quality, #cashmerecomfort and high-end design all in one? That´s what I call a great deal! #LAFMApproved #GirlBoss #BossBabe

Get that credit card ready and get yours here today! But don´t say we didn´t warn ya, these styles may have you buying every single one!