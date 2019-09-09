NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

La’Quan Smith’s Cowboy Couture Catwalk

La’Quan Smith, the precocious designer who started his brand at the age of 21 in 2013 has electrified the NYFW runway once again, this September with a Cowboy-Couture themed show. Featuring animal print bodysuits, blazers, and pencil skirts, denim bustiers and of course some cowboy hats his latest collection made its way down the catwalk on some of fashion’s top It Girls like Halima, Georgia Fowler, Shanina Shayik, Winnie Harlow, Slick Woods and Elsa Hosk.

While others designers this season have been quick to jump on the faux-fur accessories and fringed items trend on their runways, La’Quan Smith remains a designer who’s wild west themed runway was refreshing and exciting. With pieces for both men and women, this collection is def one that will be #trendsetting and we’re totally here for it!

Check out the best looks from our photographer Oscar Ramos (@oscarlandon) who was there to capture all the crazy!

 

Photo by: Oscar Ramos
Kehani at La’Quan Smith (Photo by: Oscar Ramos)
LeA Robinson (Photo by: Oscar Ramos)
Photo by: Oscar Ramos

 

Photo by: Oscar Ramos
Photo by: Oscar Ramos
Photo by: Oscar Ramos
Photo by: Oscar Ramos
Photo by: Oscar Ramos
Photo by: Oscar Ramos
Photo by: Oscar Ramos
Photo by: Oscar Ramos
Photo by: Oscar Ramos
Photo by: Oscar Ramos
Photo by: Oscar Ramos
Photo by: Oscar Ramos
Photo by: Oscar Ramos
Photo by: Oscar Ramos
Photo by: Oscar Ramos
Photo by: Oscar Ramos
River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

