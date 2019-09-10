NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Sofia Richie, Suki Waterhouse, Paris Hilton and More Attend Alice + Olivia NYFW Presentation

Stacey Bendet (Photo by: Billy Farrell/BFA)

Stacey Bendet, the dazzling designer behind Alice + Olivia launched her latest collection at NYFW with a presentation at Root Studios in Manhattan. With celebs in tow like Sophia Richie, Suki Waterhouse, Victoria Justice, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Gigi Gorgeous and others celebrated the pastel dream-like dresses, two piece sets, and much more!

Sofia Richie (Photo by: Billy Farrell/BFA)
Molly Austin, Mia Moretti, Margot (Photo by: Billy Farrell/BFA)
Paris Hilton, Nicky Rothschild (Photo by: Billy Farrell/BFA)

At the presentation Bendet also revealed her collaboration with designer Everard Best, the designer known for his singular style of hand embroidered, dyed and distressed denim. Describing the union between the two brands as, “When Kanye West appeared on Katy Perry’s track E.T.,” Best, who has collaborated in the past with the likes of Virgil Abloh, Heron Preston, and Mr. Porter, sees the collaboration with Bendet as “an opportunity to work with one of the foremost American womenswear designers in the industry.”

“When the colors are right in a space you exhale and tune into your own interior,” Bendet says, “I dream in color and these rooms are fashion dreams come to life.” Check out all of these incredible designs (that can be yours next Spring) below!

(Photo by: Billy Farrell/BFA)
(Photo by: Billy Farrell/BFA)
(Photo by: Billy Farrell/BFA)
(Photo by: Billy Farrell/BFA)
(Photo by: Billy Farrell/BFA)
(Photo by: Billy Farrell/BFA)
River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

