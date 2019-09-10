Sofia Richie, Suki Waterhouse, Paris Hilton and More Attend Alice + Olivia NYFW Presentation

Stacey Bendet, the dazzling designer behind Alice + Olivia launched her latest collection at NYFW with a presentation at Root Studios in Manhattan. With celebs in tow like Sophia Richie, Suki Waterhouse, Victoria Justice, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Gigi Gorgeous and others celebrated the pastel dream-like dresses, two piece sets, and much more!

At the presentation Bendet also revealed her collaboration with designer Everard Best, the designer known for his singular style of hand embroidered, dyed and distressed denim. Describing the union between the two brands as, “When Kanye West appeared on Katy Perry’s track E.T.,” Best, who has collaborated in the past with the likes of Virgil Abloh, Heron Preston, and Mr. Porter, sees the collaboration with Bendet as “an opportunity to work with one of the foremost American womenswear designers in the industry.”

“When the colors are right in a space you exhale and tune into your own interior,” Bendet says, “I dream in color and these rooms are fashion dreams come to life.” Check out all of these incredible designs (that can be yours next Spring) below!