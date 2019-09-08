NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

11 Honoré x Good American Kicks Off NYFW

Marquita Pring, Danielle Redman (Photo by: Sansho Scott/BFA)

Size-inclusive powerhouse 11 Honoré and Khloe Kardashian’s denim line Good American paired up with Tamara Mellon and Shopify Plus to kick off NYFW with an exclusive event at the Gramercy Park Hotel Rooftop in NYC on Thursday night.

Founded in 2016 by Patrick Herning, 11 Honoré has allowed women of all sizes to be included in high fashion, “and we’re honored to partner with two strong, female-led brands like Good American and Tamara Mellon who are a part of the same conversation to create real change and make fashion accessible for all women. Together, we have a shared goal of fostering the movement towards a more diverse and inclusive future that allows plus-size women who have historically been underserved to enjoy designer fashion” says Patrick. 

Coming together with a shared goal of democratizing commerce, making it more accessible and inclusive for all, 11 Honoré, Good American and Tamara Mellon powered by Shopify Plus are all committed to adapting and evolving the fashion industry and we’re 100% on board!

To shop more from these amazing and progressive brands, you can shop them here: 11 Honoré, Good American, and Tamara Mellon, but we’re warning you, you may want to hide your credit cards because this fashion week these brands came to #slay! 

Barbie Ferreira (Photo by: Sansho Scott/BFA)
Kailee O’Sullivan, Julie Henderson (Photo by: Sansho Scott/BFA)
Patrick Herning, Barbie Ferreira (Photo by: Sansho Scott/BFA)
Renata Zandonadi, Emma Grede, Isabella Musling (Photo by: Sansho Scott/BFA)
River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

