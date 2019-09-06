An Afffair to Remember, Check out Afffair’s Latest NYFW Collection

A staple for A-listers like Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Becky G, Ashanti, Lil Kim, Hannah Sotcking and more, Afffair took over the NYFW runway yesterday with a colorful and captivating show complete with feathers, headpieces, and bold colors! Created by Designer Rufat Ismayil, Afffair’s latest collection was inspired by the rare Kahri Bulbul orchid of Azerbaijan, Ismayil’s home. Using textures of organza, silk, crêpe chiffon and mesh embellished with crystal embroidery and with a color palette of shades of mint, lilac, pink, tangerine, purple and off-white, it was certainly an Affair to Remember on the NYFW catwalk!

Check out some of the best looks below!