NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Adriana Lima Celebrates BCBGMAXAZRIA “Be Your Own Muse” Event in NYC

Adriana Lima (Photo by: Carl Timpone/BFA)

Supermodel and mother of two Adriana Lima started off NYFW with a bang last night, celebrating 30 years of BCBGMAXAZRIA with the “Be Your Own Muse” Event at Elizabeth Taylor’s former NYC Townhouse and the passing of designer Max Azria in May. Arriving in a vintage BCBGMAXAZRIA jumpsuit, Lima was surrounded by fellow celeb attendees including Natalie Suarez (@natalieoffduty), WWD Editor Booth Moore, Sophia Rose, and Sarah Butler among others.

Sophie Rose, Nora Leisk (Photo by Carl Timpone/BFA)
Hiya Sonya, Sarah Butler, Holy Hpan (Photo by: Carl Timpone/BFA)
Christopher Tomas (Photo by: Carl Timpone/BFA)
Booth Moore (Photo by: Carl Timpone/BFA)

With 40 pieces from the brand’s archive collection on display, BCBGMAXAZRIA showcased it’s evolution in design and how the “design[s] begins and end with the muses, the women who bring ideas to life. We believe fashion is, above-all, a tool for self-expression, without boundaries or limitations. Muses influence and inspire through both their creative and physical presence; their mode of self-presentation is a work of art.”

The “Be Your Own Muse” Event also coincided with the launch of BCBG’s latest fall collection-with Adriana Lima as the face of it no less! Featuring sequin cocktail dresses, bright and bold animal prints, and BCBG’s signature mix and match pieces for your workday and after-work-play, there’s something for everyone at some excellent price points! You can view more of the collection here!

BCBGMAXAZRIA (Photo by: Carl Timpone/BFA)
BCBGMAXAZRIA (Photo by: Carl Timpone/BFA)
BCBGMAXAZRIA (Photo by: Carl Timpone/BFA)
River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.