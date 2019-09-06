Adriana Lima Celebrates BCBGMAXAZRIA “Be Your Own Muse” Event in NYC

Supermodel and mother of two Adriana Lima started off NYFW with a bang last night, celebrating 30 years of BCBGMAXAZRIA with the “Be Your Own Muse” Event at Elizabeth Taylor’s former NYC Townhouse and the passing of designer Max Azria in May. Arriving in a vintage BCBGMAXAZRIA jumpsuit, Lima was surrounded by fellow celeb attendees including Natalie Suarez (@natalieoffduty), WWD Editor Booth Moore, Sophia Rose, and Sarah Butler among others.

With 40 pieces from the brand’s archive collection on display, BCBGMAXAZRIA showcased it’s evolution in design and how the “design[s] begins and end with the muses, the women who bring ideas to life. We believe fashion is, above-all, a tool for self-expression, without boundaries or limitations. Muses influence and inspire through both their creative and physical presence; their mode of self-presentation is a work of art.”

The “Be Your Own Muse” Event also coincided with the launch of BCBG’s latest fall collection-with Adriana Lima as the face of it no less! Featuring sequin cocktail dresses, bright and bold animal prints, and BCBG’s signature mix and match pieces for your workday and after-work-play, there’s something for everyone at some excellent price points! You can view more of the collection here!